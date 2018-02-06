 Surgeon dies from working too much, exposing overwork culture among Chinese doctors | Society News | SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Surgeon dies from working too much, exposing overwork culture among Chinese doctors

Society

A Chinese doctor from Anhui Province reportedly died on December 16, 2017, at age 31, on his shift at the hospital due to constant overwork.

work overtime 2 1

According to an announcement released by the public health commision of Yu’an District, where Fang Peihu 方培虎’s hospital is located, the male surgeon collapsed on duty around midnight of that day. The cause of his sudden death has been determined as “illness triggered by long-term fatigue.”

The document also notes that over the course of Fang’s eight years as a surgeon, he always volunteered to stand by when patients needed operations, whether it was day or night. “He was like a candle, burning himself to light others,” reads the announcement.

work overtime 1

In addition to singing praises of Fang’s professionalism, the notice also announced a campaign to be carried out in all medical facilities in the district, in which all departments are ordered to adopt various ways to study the spirit of Fang, such as holding discussion panels and writing reports.

The decision is clearly an attempt to establish Fang as a role model for his peers to emulate, and it backfired badly in the community of Chinese medical workers, with many expressing their strong abhorrence of the idea, saying, “We don’t want to be him. We want to be alive.”

The resistance didn’t come from nowhere. According to a report about working conditions for Chinese physicians, published by the Chinese Medical Association in January, doctors at tertiary hospitals in China work an average of 51.05 hours every week, which far surpasses the standard working hours of 40 hours a week stipulated by the labor law of China. The report also found that fewer than a quarter of surveyed physicians were able to fulfill their paid annual leaves, and 4.4 percent of them didn’t even know they had such benefits.

Screen Shot 2018 02 06 at 3.10.55 PM 1

In 2017, more than 31 cases of doctors’ sudden deaths appeared on Chinese media. On December 30, 2017, a 43-year-old female doctor from Shanxi Province died from a massive stroke after her 18-hour nonstop overnight shift. Last month, a male doctor from Qinghai Province, also 43, lost his life after receiving 38 patients in one night without any breaks.

Earlier this year, Li Bin 李斌, chair of the National Health and Family Planning Commission, said in a conference that while doctors’ mission is to protect people’s well-being, their mental and physical health should also be under good care. Li suggested “a more reasonable workload for medical workers” and “a better implementation of a vacation system” for doctors nationwide.

Screen Shot 2018 02 06 at 3.18.01 PM 1

Excessive hours are not just a problem exclusive to the medical industry in China. Xinhua News Agency reports that nearly 600,000 Chinese workers from various walks of life died every year from spending too much time at their jobs. Though Japan, notorious for its overtime culture, has been grappling with this problem for so many years that it even invented the word karōshi to describe the phenomenon of people working themselves to death, data suggest that China has overtaken Japan as the country that has the highest number of deaths attributed to overwork in recent years.

Share
AI submarines, ship-mounted rail guns, and other Chinese military tech Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

China’s plan to relax immigration rules spurs all sorts of hateful comments from nationalistic Chinese

Jiayun Feng March 6, 2020

Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Episode 2, Noticing

Donal Turner March 6, 2020

Good news for lone diners? Beijing orders local restaurants to limit one person per table

Jiayun Feng March 6, 2020

Sealed doors and ‘positive energy’: COVID-19 in Xinjiang

Darren Byler March 4, 2020

Actor Shawn Yue is sorry for a Hong Kong protest reference, but the Chinese internet is not satisfied

Jiayun Feng March 3, 2020

China, Russia, and the legacy of Zhenbao Island

China Scholar March 3, 2020

One Comment

  1. Disagreeing reader Reply

    The first picture shows doctors taking naps on the floor due to heavy schedules and lack of space.

    You posting it in this article is a huge insult to them. Super inappropriate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.