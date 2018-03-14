 Chinese acting schools are rejecting applicants with plastic surgery | Society News | SupChina
Chinese acting schools are rejecting applicants with plastic surgery

Society

“Did it hurt to get your nose job done?” Ma Yili 马伊琍, a famous Chinese actress with an acting career of over 20 years, reportedly said last week during her interview with a female applicant for the Shanghai Theatre Academy, one of the most prestigious drama schools in China.

Some internet users criticized Ma for making harsh comments that sounded like personal attacks. But she is not alone. Ma’s hostility toward actresses and actors who have had cosmetic surgery is so widely shared with other professionals in the Chinese entertainment industry that it is now affecting aspiring acting students who have not started their careers yet.

6de39d21ly1fp7wo3ksezj20bw07141k

“You can get away with your plastic surgery if those artificial improvements on your face look natural to us. But to be honest, the majority of the physical changes achieved by cosmetic surgery are not that good. And it’s sad to see many male students are joining the trend,” Ma said during an interview, adding that accepting students who have had procedures to improve their physical looks is actually sending a wrong message to young people that appearance outweighs talent.

Other well-known directors and instructors at drama schools have also weighed in on this topic. Last year, while casting for Youth (芳华 fānghuá), the famous director Feng Xiaogang said at the film’s premiere, “I’m fine with other movies using actresses who have gone through plastic surgery, but my film has different standards.” According to Wangyi Entertainment, in order to prove that all the actresses in his film have natural beauty, Feng turned the whole premiere into a “makeup removal event” by using wet wipes to clean the makeup traces off the actresses’ faces and pinching their noses.

900x600 CL24S46Q0AJQ0003

Shandong University of Art has gone one step further: The school announced earlier this month that it will reject any applicant who has had plastic surgery. “Having plastic surgery is like attaching a sandbag to your face. It will definitely affect your subtle facial expressions,” said Dong Liang 董亮, dean of the university’s film and television school. “I think people are paying too much attention to their physical appearance. But for acting students, professionalism and capability are equally important.”

77de9208ly4foy5h36otbj20i20dk75i

The obsession with an ideal face is not confined to the hyper-competitive world of Chinese showbiz, where stars, especially female celebrities, often feel pressured to have every aspect of their looks on point. In the past decade, the trend of altering one’s appearance with medical procedures has grown steadily in China. It is expected that the country’s cosmetic surgery industry will reach 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) by 2019, making it the third-biggest for the sector worldwide after the U.S. and Japan.

Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

One Comment

  1. Roberta Burch Reply

    Im glad that the Chinese acting society is going to embrace their peoples naturally beautiful looks. Although the younger generation has been led to believe their features should be more western as an American caucation it saddens me to see so many young Asian Stars changing their skin tone and naturally beautiful features thinking that this will make them more acceptable and give a leg up in society. The second eyelid is ruining the beautiful Asian eyes. Stay safe and well everyone.

