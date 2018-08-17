Friday Song: Yellow, by Katherine Ho, from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Of all the things Crazy Rich Asians has going for it — critical acclaim, strong earnings, cultural impact — let’s add this to the list: really nice music.

Arranged by Gabe Hilfer, the soundtrack includes covers of Madonna (Sally Yeh’s 1985 Cantonese rendition of “Material Girl,” renamed “200 Degrees”), Grace Chang 葛兰 (“I Want Your Love,” by Jasmine Chen), and Elvis Presley (“Can’t Help Falling in Love,” by Japanese American Kina Grannis), among others.

But a notable standout is Katherine Ho’s “Yellow,” which is a cover of Coldplay’s song by the same name. (The first Chinese version was actually performed by Zheng Jun 鄭鈞, a Chinese rock star who released the song under the name “Shooting Star” 流星 in 2001.) Crazy Rich Asians director Jon Chu had to personally write a letter to Coldplay to get permission to use the song, as the band originally felt uncomfortable with the potential racial connotations, when associated with an Asian movie, of the song title. As relayed by Quartzy:

“For the first time in my life, it described the color in the most beautiful, magical ways,” Chu wrote. “The color of the stars, her skin, the love. It was an incredible image of attraction and aspiration that it made me rethink my own self image.” Allowing him to use the song in the movie, Chu wrote, would give a “a whole generation of Asian-Americans, and others, the same sense of pride I got when I heard your song.” Within an hour, the band emailed him back, granting him permission. As promised, Chu triumphantly features it, unmistakably Sinified, as the film’s final song, during its protagonist’s climactic moment of self-realization.

The word “yellow” doesn’t ever appear in the lyrics, though it wouldn’t have mattered, since the term has no derogative meaning in Chinese. But as Cosmo notes, for an English-speaking audience, Chu “re-appropriated the name of the song.” (That Cosmo link is a profile of Katherine Ho, the singer — who is a 19-year-old student and former The Voice contestant.)

Speaking of lyrics, let’s have a look, shall we? They’re very lovely. Here’s my crack at a translation:

Yellow

我想知道 流星能飞多久

I want to know how long a meteor can fly for

它的美丽 是否 值得去寻求

Whether its beauty is worth looking for

夜空的花 散落在你身后

Flowers in the night sky scatter and fall behind you

幸福了我很久 值得去等候

Making me happy for a long while. It’s worth waiting for

于是我心狂奔 从黄昏到清晨 不能再承受

My heart rushes from dusk to early morning, unable to bear it anymore

情愿 坠落在你手中

My feelings and hopes land in your hands

羽化 成黑夜的彩虹

Sprouting into night’s rainbow

蜕变 成月光的清风 成月光的清风

Morphing into the moonlight’s breeze, into moonlight’s breeze

Refrain:

幸福 跳进你的河流 一直游到尽头 跳进你的河

Happiness / Leap into your river and swim to the end / Leap into your river

我想知道 流星能飞多久

I want to know how long a meteor can fly for

它的美丽 是否

Its beauty, is it true

Here’s the pinyin, for those who want to sing along:

wǒ xiǎng zhīdào liúxīng néng fēi duōjiǔ

tā dì měilì shìfǒu zhídé qù xúnqiú

yèkōng de huā sànluò zài nǐ shēnhòu

xìngfúle wǒ hěnjiǔ zhídé qù děnghòu

yúshì wǒ xīn kuángbēn cóng huánghūn dào qīngchén bùnéng zài chéngshòu

qíngyuàn zhuìluò zài nǐ shǒuzhōng

yǔhuà chéng hēiyè de cǎihóng

tuìbiàn chéng yuèguāng de qīngfēng chéng yuèguāng de qīngfēng

Refrain:

xìngfú tiào jìn nǐ de héliú yīzhí yóu dào jìntóu tiào jìn nǐ de hé

wǒ xiǎng zhīdào liúxīng néng fēi duōjiǔ

tā dì měilì shìfǒu

And here’s the original Chinese version, Zheng Jun’s “Shooting Star”:

