Xi Jinping and the Party are stronger than you think

UPDATE 9/25/18: Deng Yuwen’s essay has been translated into English by China Matters. Read it here.

Deng Yuwen 邓聿文 is one of the most interesting Chinese thinkers writing on contemporary politics. The New York Times has published a new essay by Deng, so far in Chinese only. Deng’s main argument is that observers — especially Chinese dissidents, liberals, and other malcontents — underestimate the resilience of both Xi Jinping and the Communist Party.