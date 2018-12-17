 Kuora: How to play the Chinese card game 'Fight the Landlord' (Dou Dizhu) - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Column Kuora: How to play the Chinese card game ‘Fight the Landlord’ (Dou Dizhu)
ColumnFeatured

Kuora: How to play the Chinese card game ‘Fight the Landlord’ (Dou Dizhu)

1

This week’s column is an introduction to one of China’s most popular card games. Admittedly, this is just one of several variations, but if you know the basics, you’ll be on your way to mastering it in no time. Originally posted to Quora on December 10, 2013.

What’s the best way to teach someone the Chinese card game “Fight the Landlord” (斗地主 dòu dìzhǔ)?

Here’s the simple version of the game that my nine-year-old daughter taught me, so I’m not 100% sure of its accuracy.

Start with a deck including the two jokers. Each player will start with 14 cards, so find the jokers, then include 26 additional cards for two players, 40 additional cards for three players, and all 54 for four players (in which two players will have only 13 cards). Shuffle jokers and additional cards in and deal clockwise.

The goal of the game is to get rid of all your cards. Value of the cards in order, highest to lowest:

Red joker
Black joker
2
Ace
King
Queen
Jack
10
9 down to 3

Players examine their deck and strategize on how they’re going to best get rid of their decks. One person calls “landlord” if they believe they have a strong enough hand to beat everyone else. The others become “peasants” and are collectively trying to beat the landlord. If any of them win, then their team wins.

To play, the first peasant to the dealer’s left puts out a card or cards. It can be a single card, a pair, three of a kind, four of a kind, or a straight made up of five or more consecutive cards of any suit. Note that straights cannot start below 3 (i.e., it can’t go 2-3-4-5-6), and it can’t extend beyond Ace (i.e., it can’t go J-Q-K-A-2).

The next player must top that last card. For example, if the first player plays two sixes, the next must be at least two sevens. It can only be a pair, though; three sevens is not acceptable. A straight can be beaten by a sequential straight beginning with a higher value, same number of cards or greater.

Editor’s Note: I enjoyed a version in which the minimum number of cards required for a sequence was only three. Anyway, some people play a version in which suits matter, i.e., a straight of the same suit will beat any straight in which multiple suits are involved; so, 3-4-5-6-7 of all clubs could even beat 10-J-Q-K-A.

Another common rule is that four-of-a-kinds (e.g., 6-6-6-6) function as “bombs,” essentially a trump that can be dropped — or slammed down, emphatically, as it usually were — on any configuration, beating out even the rare and delightful 12-card straight (3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-J-Q-K-A).

First player to dispense with all cards wins. There’s also some scoring system that I’ve not yet learned. Play with your Chinese friends, they’ll know all sorts of fun variations, or check out this site.

What rules or rule variations do you enjoy best? Let us know!

Kuora is a weekly column.

Share
China’s best football team gets unfavorable World Cup draw Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Related articles

Anta shrugs off short-seller report, targets Zion Williamson for shoe deal

Mark Dreyer July 13, 2019

‘The government is powerful, but it can’t shut us down’: Lü Pin on China’s #MeToo movement

Siodhbhra Parkin and Jiayun Feng July 12, 2019

1973: When kung fu ruled the American box office

Tristan Shaw July 12, 2019

‘Broken Wings’: Jia Pingwa’s controversial novel explores human trafficking and rural China

Dylan Levi King July 11, 2019

Weekly Briefing: U.S. citizens trapped in China; ‘happy lives’ in concentration camps; Château Lafite made in China

The editors July 9, 2019

Why Chinese people don’t need deodorant

Kaiser Kuo July 8, 2019

One Comment

  1. Harry Reply

    Rule correction.
    It is a THREE player game. If u have 4 then use two decks (I will not explain this version)
    When dealing deal 17 cards to all players and keep 3 cards face down in the centre of the play area
    Once chose who starts with betting they can call 1-3 or pass, (ie if i call 3 then it means i have got REALLY good cards) If someone calls 3 or 3 ppl pass then they become Landlord. And landlord starts and shows everyone they 3 cards. Those cards are added into the LL’s hand. LL starts play.
    There is also a Rocket/Nuke playing Red joker + Black joker beating all others including the best bomb 2-2-2-2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.