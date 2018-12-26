 Mingbai: They sing, China listens — four pop stars all Chinese know - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Mingbai: They sing, China listens — four pop stars all Chinese know

ColumnFeatured

Mingbai (明白, meaning “understand”), written by Christian Føhrby and Deng Jie, is a newsletter that drops knowledge on things “everyone in China knows, but almost nobody outside the country knows.” Sign up for it at GetMingbai.com.

Mingbai appears in this space on the final Wednesday of each month.

Some countries just seem to spit out music that everyone in the world knows. The U.S. and the UK are of course the international pop music super heavyweights, but hey, South Korea has Psy and Canada has that Bieber guy. Even tiny Barbados can claim credit for Rihanna. China, however, has mostly only exported its music regionally, if at all, and so, this edition of Mingbai takes a look at some of the people who are ultra megastars in China but not too famous globally.

~

周杰伦 (zhōu jiélún), known internationally as Jay Chou, is one of the most famous singers of all time. Of Michael Jackson-esque fame and renown across East Asia, he is better-selling that Beyoncé, and hailed as the King of Pop.

Mixing the music of East and West, he writes his own songs, directs his owns music videos, and is widely recognized to have created his very own genre of music — a sleek mix of Chopin, Timberlake, and an Eminem who doesn’t swear.

Jay Chou can sing about love, but is also not afraid to branch into topics like domestic violence, war, loneliness, ninjas, nunchuks, and tea. He makes videos about everything from the mafia to the importance of listening to your mother.

Fans obviously follow Jay Chou zealously, and it sparked great amusement when the superstar revealed in an interview that he doesn’t like wearing underwear. Except during concerts. Just a fun fact.

~

Next up we have 张学友 (Zhāng Xuéyŏu), a singer so famous that other famous singers sing about him — including Jay Chou! A superstar from Hong Kong cinema’s golden age, he’s a hotshot actor and singer in one.

He is also a meme. In his 1988 Hong Kong blockbuster As Tears Go By, there is a particularly strong scene where his no-good mobster character, in a heated moment, tells another person to, well, eat shit. His facial expression while saying this is priceless, and so it has been cartoonified and turned into an army of memes.

Examples range from a simple “Cut it out, OK?” to an elaborately designed, “Young man, you should talk less and eat more shit.”

Zhang Xueyou’s most famous hit is “Goodbye Kiss” (吻别) from 1993, which resounded over all of East Asia, beating all records with its soft pop allure.

~

China’s rock ballad mama is 韩红 (Hán Hóng). Her voice can kill, and her out-of-this-world stage presence has made her one of China’s most famous singers.

Easily distinguishable by her Elton Johnesque short hair, men’s suit, and ever-changing sunglasses, she doesn’t look like a typical pop star, but she sounds like equal parts Adele, Aretha Franklin, and a roll of barbed wire.

Han Hong is of Tibetan origin, so her songs are often inspired by Tibetan folk tradition, and she is known for spearheading a number of Tibet-focused charities. She is a former air force commander, and has been a judge in talent shows like Voice of China.

When she compliments other female singers, it’s often with the phrase, “She’s a swell dude.”

~

A more recent addition to the pantheon of Chinese megastardom, 华晨宇 (Huà Chényŭ) is unusual both in popularity and style.

He is popularly known as “the Martian” because of his first appearance on a TV talent show where he sang/hummed/mewed an otherworldly tune with no lyrics and got one of the judges to sing along excitedly. Social media freaked out, and he partly adopted the extraterrestrial persona, calling his first big concert “the Mars Concert,” and a later album “Alien.”

Visibly and audibly unique, Hua Chenyu uses the entire vocal spectrum, from shrieking to whispering, while commanding the stage. A composer and multi-instrumentalist, he usually gets other lyricists to interpret his Martian musings into intelligible Chinese.

In addition to digging his music, fans spend a lot of time trying to figure out where he stores all the food that he constantly consumes.

~

All of the above have created earworms just waiting to be enjoyed regardless of language skills — and hey, isn’t it the holidays? Aren’t you tired of Wham and Mariah Carey by now? You can thank us later.

Come back next month for more Mingbai, and remember to sign up for the biweekly newsletter.

Share
Chinese Corner: Best of 2018 — the nonfiction stories that captured China's reading public Previous post
Mingbai

Mingbai is a daily, one-minute introduction to China, from TV shows and emperors to popular candy and figures of speech. You can sign up at www.getmingbai.com.

Related articles

Was China’s $97 million fine for U.S. hedge fund Citadel politically motivated?

Caroline Stetson February 4, 2020

What it was like to live in Beijing through SARS

Kaiser Kuo February 3, 2020

Chinese moms in America’s illicit massage parlors

Teng Chen January 30, 2020

SARS and what I learned about keeping a business running during a coronavirus epidemic

Jeremy Goldkorn January 29, 2020

In Sickness and in Health

Yangyang Cheng January 29, 2020

The final meltdown: P2P in China in 2020

Matt Fulco January 28, 2020

3 Comments

  1. Ruth van Oosterbosch Reply

    I easily dare to say that Hua Chenyu is the best thing that happened to me in 2018. Living in The Netherlands we are unaware of Chinese music, with the exception of classical superstar Lang Lang. Hua Chenyu’s clips are starting to make waves on Youtube so when I clicked on 1 out of curiosity this Summer I have been amazed ever since. His melancholy strong voice, stage presence and unique personality are overwhelming. There is no other artist I can think of that makes me laugh and cry when performing at the same time. He goes through the language barrier, his music speaks to the soul.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.