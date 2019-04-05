 This week’s top news in review: April 1–5 | Video | SupChina
This week's top news in review: April 1–5
This week’s top news in review: April 1–5

From China’s expanded restrictions on all “fentanyl-related substances” to a looming trade deal after nearly a year of talks between China and the U.S. to a wristband that monitors sanitation workers’ performance in Nanjing, here are some top stories we covered this week.

Jia Guo

Jia Guo is from the coastal city of Qingdao. She has an M.A. in multimedia journalism from NYU and has worked at Facebook and Bloomberg TV in New York City.

