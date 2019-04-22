Zheng Xiaoqiong, the migrant poet

April is National Poetry Month, and we’re celebrating with a series of articles that looks at Chinese poetry, both past and present. Last week we featured Li Bai, Du Fu, and Hai Zi, among others. Today we look at a contemporary poet, Zheng Xiaoqiong 郑小琼.

所见 suǒ jiàn

她伸进湖中舀起一轮油污的落日

破旧的长堤在柳树下溃决

沉默在洗衣妇人的竹筐中震颤

深陷淤泥的村庄 提升冬日的

寒冷 清瘦的鸟鸣挖掘着航道

那些比地平线还低的名字与面孔

他们踉跄 夜色昏浊了夜色

被生活紧紧捆绑着的乡村

它们温驯得有如牲畜 它们低垂

头颅啃着寒霜似的月光 她从寂静的

湖中捞出一页隐蔽的哭泣 这痛楚的

生活有如落日 滔滔而下

让她满怀愧疚……

Tā shēn jìn hú zhōng yǎo qǐ yīlún yóuwū de luòrì

pòjiù de cháng dī zài liǔshù xià kuìjué

chénmò zài xǐyī fùrén de zhú kuāng zhōng zhènchàn

shēn xiàn yūní de cūnzhuāng tíshēng dōngrì de

hánlěng qīngshòu de niǎo míng wājuézhe hángdào

nàxiē bǐ dìpíngxiàn hái dī de míngzì yǔ miànkǒng

tāmen liàngqiàng yèsè hūn zhuóle yèsè

bèi shēnghuó jǐn jǐn kǔnbǎngzhe de xiāngcūn

tāmen wēnxùn dé yǒurú shēngchù tāmen dī chuí

tóulú kěnzhe hán shuāng shì de yuèguāng tā cóng jìjìng de

hú zhōng lāo chū yī yè yǐnbì de kūqì zhè tòngchǔ de

shēnghuó yǒurú luòrì tāotāo ér xià

ràng tā mǎnhuái kuìjiù……

What Was Seen

She reaches into the lake, spoons up a greasy ball of sunset.

The old, long dam under the willows bursts

in the washer women’s bamboo baskets, silence trembles.

The mired village hoists up the winter’s

cold A scrawny birdsong digs a path

Those names and faces even lower than the horizon,

they stumble Evening muddies into evening.

The villages tightly bound by life

are as docile as livestock their heads

drooping and gnawing at the frost-like moonlight.

From the quiet lake she hauls up a hidden cry

This anguished life tumbles down like a setting sun

leaving her filled with regret…

—Translated by Samantha Toh

Zheng Xiaoqiong 郑小琼 was working in a metal factory in southern China when her finger got caught in a piece of machinery. As she later described in an essay, half of the nail on her index finger “disappeared soundlessly.”

Zheng is, by any measure, an anomaly. When she won the Liqun Literary Prize in 2007, she was completely unknown in the literary world. Now, she is a seminal figure in the emerging genre of migrant worker poetry and one of the most significant living Chinese poets, as her recent nomination for the Newman Prize attests.

Zheng’s poetry is well-known for its stylistic complexity. But what I find most interesting in her poetry is the relationship between two seemingly opposed landscapes: the classic pastoral landscape on the one hand and the landscape of mass-production on the other. In “What Was Seen,” these landscapes touch beautifully in the first line, where the woman reaching into the lake comes up with “a greasy ball of sunset.”

In Chinese, “一轮油污” (yī lún yóuwū) is even more evocative of industry. 轮 (lún, wheel) brings to mind car wheels and the verb 轮班 (lúnbān), which means to work in shifts, while 油污 (yóuwū) refers more specifically to machine oil and pollution, bringing to mind a mechanic’s oily rag.

In China, where urbanization is consuming rural areas at an unprecedented rate, and masses of people, like Zheng, are moving from small towns to big cities, the pastoral and industrial are forced into uncomfortable proximity. Sprawling factories are often juxtaposed with farmland, iron with wood.

Zheng Xiaoqiong’s poetry has much to offer. It is, of course, stylistically beautiful and thought-provoking, but, perhaps more interesting to her foreign readers, her poetry paints landscapes — both physical and spiritual — that evoke a silent, hidden China. Besides the elements of her work mentioned above, Zheng’s poems speak powerfully to the experience of women in China, environmental degradation, and many other concerns.

Though she seems to come out of a world completely foreign to the traditional poetry reader, her work has a universal resonance. As such, her writing is more than a wellspring of meaning for each reader; it is an ocean that connects readers from worlds that might otherwise never meet.

"What Was Seen" was originally published in Issue 2 of Spittoon Literary Magazine.

