 Fan Bingbing returns after tax evasion scandal, inciting angry reactions from the public | Society News | SupChina
SupChina Red Paper
Society & Culture Society Fan Bingbing returns after tax evasion scandal, inciting angry reactions from the public
Society

Fan Bingbing returns after tax evasion scandal, inciting angry reactions from the public

3

Six months ago, after admitting to committing tax evasion, paying $70 million to avoid criminal charges, and begging for forgiveness in an apology letter, it was nearly impossible to fathom how Fàn Bīngbīng 范冰冰, arguably the most famous and highest-paid actress in China, might plot her return. Since then, she quietly disappeared from the public eye.

Now the lengthy absence appears to be officially over. On Monday, the 37-year-old actress made a surprise appearance at the ninth anniversary gala of iQiyi, one of China’s most popular video-streaming platforms. But unlike other celebrities at the event, Fan arrived late on the red carpet and didn’t take any questions from the media.

Following her walk, Fan attended the gala dinner, which no media had access to. But according to people present, the actress made some champagne toasts and played some party games with a group of high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, including Yue Hua Entertainment’s CEO, Dù Huá 杜华, and iQiyi’s chief content officer, Mǎdōng 马东.

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.48.47 PM

This was Fan’s first public appearance after the tax scandal. According to sources close to the mega star, her attendance was a cautious attempt to assess her influence in the industry and  test the waters of public opinion. “It’s a calculated and reserved move filled with hesitations and possibilities. It leads to a sign of predictable relaxation,” The Circle (贵圈 Guìquān), a WeChat blog owned by Tencent’s entertainment news channel, commented (in Chinese).

If it was a test, Fan’s appearance had mixed results. On one hand, the fact that she got invited and had a pleasant time with other attendees indicates that she is welcomed back into establishment show business. The outfit she was wearing — an Alexander McQueen suit and a Louis Vuitton handbag — which were presumably sponsored by these luxury brands, also signified that she still holds power in the fashion world. On the other hand, judging from the social media reactions to her reemergence, the public isn’t fully ready for her return yet.

65b52e49gy1g2bvctodixj21ko2blnph

Shorty after photos of Fan’s red carpet look emerged on the internet, an internet user on Douban published a post about her return. Within 12 hours, the most upvoted comment under the post, which says “Get the f**k outta here,” received more than 2,000 likes.

Below is a collection of how Weibo users reacted to the news, which was overwhelmingly negative (in Chinese):

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.24.12 PM

“She’s gone too far. How dare she come back?”

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.24.21 PM

“Seems everybody only has a seven-second memory span like goldfish.”

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.24.46 PM

“Why didn’t she receive a lifetime ban?”

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.25.10 PM

“So we just pretend nothing happened?”

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.27.10 PM

“Very thick-skinned.”

Screen Shot 2019 04 24 at 4.27.42 PM

“The media has no ethics. What are you reporting? Is there any value in your reporting? These scandalous celebrities should be forever discarded by the audience!”

Share
U.K. approves Huawei equipment for non-core network Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

Q&A: Roseann Lake on China’s single women shaping the country’s economic future

The editors May 16, 2019

Young crosstalk artist sparks outrage for insensitive jokes about the Wenchuan earthquake

Lan Lin May 15, 2019

Inside the thriving but murky industry of egg donation in China

Jiayun Feng May 13, 2019

Famous crosstalk artist under fire for crowdfunding abuse

Jiayun Feng May 7, 2019

1919 to 2019: A century of youth protest and ideological conflict around May 4

Eric Fish May 1, 2019

WeChat’s censors are not #HereForJingyao: Public accounts supporting woman accusing Richard Liu of rape are shut down

Jiayun Feng April 30, 2019

3 Comments

  1. David Fieldman Reply

    Chinese fans are vulgar, disgusting, extremely sadistic, and mean-spirited. Bingbing has paid her dues, both financial and personal. She has been vilified, damaged, made fun of, and sworn at by the Chinese.
    Give Bingbing and break, let her settle down and resume her life, free of the hate-filled and soul-destroying comments.

    1. Walao Reply

      I dare you to tell that to the chinese laborers angry at one of their richest celebrities finding ways to avoid pulling her weight irl. I dare you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.