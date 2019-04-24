 Fears of a Red Army planet | U.S.-China relations | SupChina
SupChina Red Paper
Politics & Current Affairs Politics Fears of a Red Army planet
Politics

Fears of a Red Army planet

0

Despite cautious but widespread optimism about a successful conclusion to the U.S.-China trade talks, deep tensions in the relationship persist. Two news stories illuminate — and will add to — worries in Washington about China, and fears in Beijing that America wants to stymie its rise:

  • “How China is replacing America as Asia’s military titan”

In the first of a series of reports on China under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, David Lague and Benjamin Kang Lim of Reuters write that Xi “has refashioned the People’s Liberation Army into a force that’s rapidly closing the gap on U.S. firepower — and in some vital areas has surpassed it.” Their conclusion: “American victory over China in a regional war is no longer assured.”

  • China exploiting U.S. satellites “to strengthen police and military power”

The Wall Street Journal’s Brian Spegele and Kate O’Keeffe write (paywall) that Beijing is using commercial access to American satellites for a variety of military and security applications, despite U.S. law, and “aided indirectly by private-equity giant Carlyle Group and Boeing Co.”

Other stories on the tense bilateral relationship in the news today include:

The impression [many] commentators are giving is that China’s new Foreign Investment Law (FIL) will raise up foreign companies to become equal to Chinese companies…This is just not correct…The intent and the reality of the FIL is to pull down foreign investors to the status of privately owned Chinese companies. At that level, foreign invested companies will be firmly under CCP control and they will operate at a permanent economic disadvantage to PRC state owned enterprises.

Share
Protesting in the name of science: The legacy of China's May Fourth Movement Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

China declares a ‘people’s war’ after Trump’s latest tariff hikes

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

‘Saved’ by state terror: Gendered violence and propaganda in Xinjiang

Yi Xiaocuo May 14, 2019

Op-ed: How to make China’s Belt and Road green

Elizabeth Losos and Erik Myxter-Iino May 10, 2019

Brouhaha over Italy-China BRI deal may be overrated

Kelly Ng May 8, 2019

What’s in a name? Taiwan and China are fighting a war of words over identity and sovereignty

Nick Aspinwall May 7, 2019

Case of Ethiopian engineer detained in China is raised by PM Abiy Ahmed in meeting with Xi

Fatima Qureshi May 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.