U.K. approves Huawei equipment for non-core network

The United Kingdom has approved the use of Huawei equipment for at least some parts of its 5G data network, in what the Financial Times calls a “snub” to the U.S. (paywall). The Trump administration had for months been calling on many countries, especially allies, to reject the use of Chinese telecom equipment, especially from Huawei.

the concerns of defence secretary Gavin Williamson and some other ministers in approving Huawei equipment. This is the U.K.’s distinction between core infrastructure, where Huawei will still not be allowed, and non-core infrastructure:

The core infrastructure is where sensitive information such as billing and customer details are stored. The non-core elements are the aerials and base stations on masts and rooftops and transmission equipment, which telecoms companies argue are passive in that data merely passes through and cannot be compromised.

