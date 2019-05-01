 Two views of the May Fourth Movement | Politics News | SupChina
Two views of the May Fourth Movement

The May Fourth Movement (五四运动 wǔsì yùndòng), named after student demonstrations in Beijing on May 4, 1919, is being used by the Party to whip up nationalism. Naturally, only a carefully curated and censored history of the events one hundred years ago is permitted in China’s educational institutions and media.

Here are two visions of the May Fourth Movement — the Party view from Xinhua, and a take from regular SupChina contributor and author Eric Fish that is  — dare I say — more rooted in real history:

See also from Hong Kong and Taiwan:

  • 6,000 workers march for improved rights on Labor Day / Focus Taiwan
    “About 6,000 workers took to the streets of Taiwan’s capital Wednesday in an annual Labor Day march, calling for more holidays and paid leave, as well as better labor rights protections.”
1919 to 2019: A century of youth protest and ideological conflict around May 4 Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

