Two views of the May Fourth Movement

The May Fourth Movement (五四运动 wǔsì yùndòng), named after student demonstrations in Beijing on May 4, 1919, is being used by the Party to whip up nationalism. Naturally, only a carefully curated and censored history of the events one hundred years ago is permitted in China’s educational institutions and media.
Here are two visions of the May Fourth Movement — the Party view from Xinhua, and a take from regular SupChina contributor and author Eric Fish that is — dare I say — more rooted in real history:
- Xi urges patriotism among youth, striving for brighter China / Xinhua
- 1919 to 2019: A century of youth protest and ideological conflict around May 4 / SupChina
See also from Hong Kong and Taiwan:
- ‘Fed up, angry and about to explode’: Hong Kong May Day marchers call for improved labor rights and higher minimum wage. / SCMP
“Thousands of labor activists and protesters from rival political camps marched through the centre of Hong Kong in a series of May Day rallies to fight for a range of improvements to workers’ rights, such as a higher minimum wage, legal limits on working hours, and hiring quota for disabled workers.”
- 6,000 workers march for improved rights on Labor Day / Focus Taiwan
“About 6,000 workers took to the streets of Taiwan’s capital Wednesday in an annual Labor Day march, calling for more holidays and paid leave, as well as better labor rights protections.”