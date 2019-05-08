 Falun Gong’s media company spends big on Trump | Politics News | SupChina
SupChina Red Paper
Newsletter Falun Gong’s media company spends big on Trump
NewsletterPolitics & Current Affairs

Falun Gong’s media company spends big on Trump

0

The Epoch Times, a website and newspaper with print editions in cities around the world, is an affiliate of Falun Gong, the secretive political and religious organization that is banned in China, and famous elsewhere for its song and dance shows.

Popular Information, an American political newsletter, reports that the Epoch Times “was one of the top three political spenders on Facebook in the last week in April,” outspending every political candidate in the country except Biden and Trump, according to third party research. The money was spent “to promote stories that Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has championed.”

Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

