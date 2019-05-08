Falun Gong’s media company spends big on Trump

The Epoch Times, a website and newspaper with print editions in cities around the world, is an affiliate of Falun Gong, the secretive political and religious organization that is banned in China, and famous elsewhere for its song and dance shows.

Popular Information, an American political newsletter, reports that the Epoch Times “was one of the top three political spenders on Facebook in the last week in April,” outspending every political candidate in the country except Biden and Trump, according to third party research. The money was spent “to promote stories that Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has championed.”