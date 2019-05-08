 U.K. regulator to investigate CGTN over televised confessions | Politics News | SupChina
SupChina Red Paper
Newsletter U.K. regulator to investigate CGTN over televised confessions
NewsletterPolitics & Current Affairs

U.K. regulator to investigate CGTN over televised confessions

Part of the daily SupChina newsletter. Subscribe for free

0

The Guardian reports:

The UK broadcasting regulator has launched a formal investigation into an allegation that China Global Television Network (CGTN), the international news channel of China Central Television (CCTV), aired a confession forced from a British private investigator while imprisoned in China.

Ofcom said it would investigate whether CGTN, which was launched as CCTV’s new international brand in 2016, had broken the UK broadcasting code.

In the UK, CGTN airs on platforms including Sky and Freesat, the free-to-air satellite joint venture run by ITV and the BBC. If found in breach of the code, Ofcom has the power to deliver sanctions ranging from on-air apologies to substantial fines and, in the most serious cases, revoking UK broadcast licences.

You can also read about the case from RSDL Monitor, one of the organizations that pressed Ofcom to investigate CGTN.

Share
‘Unanimous bipartisan support’ for Taiwan on Capitol Hill Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Wikipedia completely blocked in China

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

‘Patriotic’ pain in America from the trade war

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

A great quarter for Tencent and Alibaba despite storm clouds

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

‘Canada, unwilling to be a martyr in Sino-American trade war, makes nice with China’

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

Facebook still trying to get into China?

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

‘China backtracked on nearly all aspects of U.S. trade deal’

Lucas Niewenhuis May 8, 2019