U.K. regulator to investigate CGTN over televised confessions

The Guardian reports:

The UK broadcasting regulator has launched a formal investigation into an allegation that China Global Television Network (CGTN), the international news channel of China Central Television (CCTV), aired a confession forced from a British private investigator while imprisoned in China.

Ofcom said it would investigate whether CGTN, which was launched as CCTV’s new international brand in 2016, had broken the UK broadcasting code.

In the UK, CGTN airs on platforms including Sky and Freesat, the free-to-air satellite joint venture run by ITV and the BBC. If found in breach of the code, Ofcom has the power to deliver sanctions ranging from on-air apologies to substantial fines and, in the most serious cases, revoking UK broadcast licences.