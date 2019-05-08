 ‘Unanimous bipartisan support’ for Taiwan on Capitol Hill | Politics News | SupChina
‘Unanimous bipartisan support’ for Taiwan on Capitol Hill

The United States House of Representatives on May 7 unanimously passed a bill to support security in Taiwan, reports Reuters.

The House voted 414-0 for a non-binding resolution reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Taiwan.

It also backed by unanimous voice vote the “Taiwan Assurance Act of 2019,” which supports Taiwan and urges it to increase its defense spending, noting Washington should conduct “regular sales and defense articles” to Taiwan and back Taipei’s participation in international organizations.

There was no word on when the Assurance Act might come up for a vote in the Senate, which would be necessary before it could become law.

RAND Corporation analyst Derek J. Grossman tweeted: “Remarkable streak of pro-Taiwan legislation continues…” Or, in the words of journalist Jerome Taylor on Twitter: “Hate to break it to Beijing, but Taiwan is about the only thing on Capitol Hill that seems to get unanimous bipartisan support.”

What’s in a name? Taiwan and China are fighting a war of words over identity and sovereignty

Falun Gong’s media company spends big on Trump Previous post
