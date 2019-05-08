Working around censorship / censorship and the markets

Three different aspects of censorship in the news today:
- China’s strict censorship may have economic costs, at least for mom-and-pop investors. Reuters reports:
President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted threats to hike tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more, reviving worries about continuing trade talks and knocking China’s stock benchmarks down over 5 percent.
Institutional investors were able to read the latest developments through globally connected trading terminals when markets opened on Monday. However many retail investors, who make up roughly 80 percent of China’s stock market turnover, did not know what was behind the local equities plunge until much later in the day.
- U.S. TV network CBS censored an eight-second animation critical of China from the popular streaming legal drama series The Good Fight, apparently out of fear of business repercussions in China, reports the New York Times (porous paywall).
- “Capturing what’s online in China before it vanishes” is the title of a Q&A with New York Times tech reporter Raymond Zhong (porous paywall) in which he discusses tech he uses to deal with censorship, including a Google Chrome extension called Full Page Screen Capture, Google Cache, and other tools.