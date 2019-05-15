A great quarter for Tencent and Alibaba despite storm clouds

China’s two biggest internet companies have announced healthy results. Reuters reports:

Tencent Holdings Ltd posted record quarterly profit on Wednesday, smashing market expectations, as the social media and gaming giant booked a rise in the value of its investments while fintech and cloud revenues helped make up for declines in games. Even so, revenue grew at its slowest-ever rate, as heightened regulatory scrutiny hobbled its gaming operations.

From Bloomberg via Yahoo:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. posted sales and earnings that topped estimates as the Chinese e-commerce giant overhauled shopping recommendations to defy a slowing economy.”

These results come on the same day as new economic data indicates China’s economy continues to slow. Some of the evidence: