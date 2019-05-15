 Wikipedia completely blocked in China | Top News | SupChina
SupChina Red Paper
Newsletter Wikipedia completely blocked in China
NewsletterTop News

Wikipedia completely blocked in China

Part of the daily SupChina newsletter. Subscribe for free

0

China’s Great Firewall has been operational since the 1990s. Up until around 2009, I preferred to call it the Net Nanny because the internet blocks felt like an inconvenience that only affected small parts of the internet, rather than being the hermetic seal that Great Wall imagery suggests. In the years since 2009, China’s internet blocks and controls have intensified with each passing month, and the “Great Firewall” has seemed increasingly apposite.  

However, until recently, there was one website whose treatment has confounded my expectations: Many parts of Wikipedia’s sprawling online presence remained accessible. Of course, that had to end. The BBC reports on a statement from the organization that runs Wikipedia:

In late April, the Wikimedia Foundation determined that Wikipedia was no longer accessible in China. After closely analyzing our internal traffic reports, we can confirm that Wikipedia is currently blocked across all language versions.

Share
‘Patriotic’ pain in America from the trade war Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

‘Patriotic’ pain in America from the trade war

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

A great quarter for Tencent and Alibaba despite storm clouds

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

‘Canada, unwilling to be a martyr in Sino-American trade war, makes nice with China’

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

Facebook still trying to get into China?

Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2019

‘China backtracked on nearly all aspects of U.S. trade deal’

Lucas Niewenhuis May 8, 2019

U.K. regulator to investigate CGTN over televised confessions

Jeremy Goldkorn May 8, 2019