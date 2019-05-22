What happened at SupChina’s third annual Women’s Conference

More than 350 people gathered at the Harmonie Club of New York on Monday for the third annual SupChina Women’s Conference, which was held to empower women from all walks of life. More than 20 high-profile speakers and moderators appeared on stage in a variety of talks and panel discussions.

The day began with welcome remarks from Anla Cheng, founder and CEO of SupChina. Arianna Huffington greeted the conference attendees via video, which was followed by an engaging conversation between Cheng and award-winning artist, architect, and environmental activist Maya Lin, who reflected on her upbringing in Ohio and her career in art and architecture as a Chinese American.

Yale Law School professor Amy Chua, author of the book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, spoke during dinner about growing up in a family of Chinese parents and her identity as an Asian-American woman.

Panels throughout the day included the subjects of technology and innovation, finance and business, gender diversity and female representation, consumer, and retail and auto.

The Sinica Podcast, the flagship program in SupChina’s ever-expanding podcast network, recorded a live show with former United States Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky, who shared her insights into the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S.

The SupChina Rising Star Awards went to Carrie Yu (for-profit) and Rui Ma (nonprofit) for their achievements in their respective fields.

