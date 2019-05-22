 What happened at SupChina’s third annual Women’s Conference - SupChina
Event What happened at SupChina’s third annual Women’s Conference
Event

What happened at SupChina’s third annual Women’s Conference

0

More than 350 people gathered at the Harmonie Club of New York on Monday for the third annual SupChina Women’s Conference, which was held to empower women from all walks of life. More than 20 high-profile speakers and moderators appeared on stage in a variety of talks and panel discussions.

Check out photos from the event here.

The day began with welcome remarks from Anla Cheng, founder and CEO of SupChina. Arianna Huffington greeted the conference attendees via video, which was followed by an engaging conversation between Cheng and award-winning artist, architect, and environmental activist Maya Lin, who reflected on her upbringing in Ohio and her career in art and architecture as a Chinese American.

Photo3

DSC06152

Yale Law School professor Amy Chua, author of the book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, spoke during dinner about growing up in a family of Chinese parents and her identity as an Asian-American woman.

DSC06344

Amy Chua

Panels throughout the day included the subjects of technology and innovation, finance and business, gender diversity and female representation, consumer, and retail and auto.

DSC06165

Tech panel: Wenchi Yu, Jenny Zhu, Samm Sacks, and Lesly Goh. Moderated by Rebecca Fannin.

DSC06190

Finance panel: Lili Zheng, Amy Zhang, Yiting Liu, and Lanlan Zhang. Moderated by Virginia Tan.

DSC06258

Gender Diversity panel: Karyn Twaronite and Lisa Lim. Moderated by Merit Janow.

DSC06290

Consumer panel: Lesley Ma, Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Jenny Gu, and Ann Hu. Moderated by Roseann Lake.

The Sinica Podcast, the flagship program in SupChina’s ever-expanding podcast network, recorded a live show with former United States Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky, who shared her insights into the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S.

DSC06298

Charlene Barshefsky

The SupChina Rising Star Awards went to Carrie Yu (for-profit) and Rui Ma (nonprofit) for their achievements in their respective fields.

If you attended the conference and felt inspired, please send your feedback to editors@supchina.com. We’d love to hear your thoughts. Also feel free to send your photos, which we’ll add to this post and this folder.

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jia Guo, and Jiayun Feng.

