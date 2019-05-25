Friday Song: Beijing OG Nasty Ray

Today’s Friday Song comes to you from Beijing OG Nasty Ray, well known in hip-hop circles in China. In the above track Nasty Ray outlines elements of 老北京 — Old Beijing — including clips of mouthwatering BBQ (串儿 chuànr), hotpot, old hutongs, and kicking it with friends. Inspired largely by old-school hip-hop, Ray combines elements of jazz and lyricism akin to Tribe Called Quest, Pharcyde, and Wu-Tang Clan.
In my fourth trip to China, I was introduced to Jiqi, a member of Nasty Ray’s crew, where he brought me to a number of shows and rap battles in Beijing. We watched young guns wow, and aspiring rappers be lyrically eviscerated. Often we would find ourselves with a belly full of chuanr in a cypher circle by the Drum and Bell passing time and sharing stories. I myself rapped very limitedly, but was more on the end of providing the backbeat to these circles. Locations like the recently closed Yugong Yishan and the original Migas frequently hosted shows and battles of China’s burgeoning underground hip-hop scene.
Nasty Ray was first exposed to hip-hop in 1998/1999. As an avid basketball fan and viewer of the NBA, he was interested in the music playing during the time-out breaks, during NBA programs, and NBA video games. In 2004 he started going to freestyle battles and at the age of 17 won his first battle. Ray has performed at CBA games and clubs across China. He has continually carved his own path in this community and is known as a hallmark MC/DJ/promoter in the hip-hop scene.
Short and sweet, this track is certain to get you feeling right this weekend before going out and hanging with your crew. Check out some more videos from Nasty Ray and the Natural Flavor MC Freestyle Battles:
Check It Out Y’all lyrics
老北京的范儿
Old Beijing swag
还得鼓楼这一片儿
We’re still at this strip in Gulou
那一弯儿
at that bend
来到这条街的一院儿
get to the corner at the spot
小时候的玩意儿
childhood toys
配上烧烤的味儿
add on the BBQ flavor
不提名儿想必你也知道这个地儿
not saying names but you also know the spot
四九城的哥们儿姐们儿都挤一块儿
49 City [a reference to Beijing] brothers and sisters all get together
喝点儿聊天儿的少不了撸一把串儿
drink a little, chat a little, eat never-ending chuanr
鸡翅，馒头片儿
chicken wings, mantou pieces
土豆泥配上扎啤
mashed potatoes, add on draft beer
够劲儿也够味儿
enough of a mood and enough flavor
就像旁边儿坐的（傻逼）
just like the “dummy” by my side
加她的微信
add a WeChat
翻开了朋友圈儿
open up your Moments
发现三元桥的东边儿还有一家儿
find out east of Third Ring Bridge there’s another spot
说好了在这儿撮
get plans to meet up
订好了一桌儿
reserve a table
约上你的伴儿
call out some homies
从烧烤到火锅儿
from BBQ to hotpot
辣不辣
hot or not
你怕不怕
you scared?
喝多了大不大
drink too much
就像Hip-Hop
just like hip-hop
让你上瘾
get you addicted
You Don’t Stop
熟悉的招牌在北京有一号
familiar with Beijing plates, you know the number
如果你不知道， you better check it out
If you don’t know, you better check it out
Beijing Style 走
Beijing Style let’s go
北京的范儿
Beijing swag
吃饭找一馆儿
eat food, find a spot
要
want
北京的样儿
Beijing style
Beijing Flavor
尝北京的味儿
taste Beijing flavor
欢迎来到这儿
welcome to here
聊
chat
北京的事儿
Beijing shit
Beijing Style 走
Beijing Style let’s go
北京的范儿
Beijing swag
吃饭找一馆儿
eat food find a spot
要
want
北京的样儿
Beijing style
Beijing Flavor
尝北京的味儿
taste Beijing flavor
欢迎来到这儿
welcome to here
聊
chat
北京的事儿
Beijing shit
For some more information on the history of Rap in China, I suggest you take a look at this Radii piece (both parts).
Also see:
Friday Song: Old-school Beijing rap that spits straight truth
Friday Song is SupChina’s weekly sign-off. Let us know what you thought of the week that was in the comments below, or email editors@supchina.com.
Leave a Reply