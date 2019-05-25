Friday Song: Beijing OG Nasty Ray

Today’s Friday Song comes to you from Beijing OG Nasty Ray, well known in hip-hop circles in China. In the above track Nasty Ray outlines elements of 老北京 — Old Beijing — including clips of mouthwatering BBQ (串儿 chuànr), hotpot, old hutongs, and kicking it with friends. Inspired largely by old-school hip-hop, Ray combines elements of jazz and lyricism akin to Tribe Called Quest, Pharcyde, and Wu-Tang Clan.

In my fourth trip to China, I was introduced to Jiqi, a member of Nasty Ray’s crew, where he brought me to a number of shows and rap battles in Beijing. We watched young guns wow, and aspiring rappers be lyrically eviscerated. Often we would find ourselves with a belly full of chuanr in a cypher circle by the Drum and Bell passing time and sharing stories. I myself rapped very limitedly, but was more on the end of providing the backbeat to these circles. Locations like the recently closed Yugong Yishan and the original Migas frequently hosted shows and battles of China’s burgeoning underground hip-hop scene.

Nasty Ray was first exposed to hip-hop in 1998/1999. As an avid basketball fan and viewer of the NBA, he was interested in the music playing during the time-out breaks, during NBA programs, and NBA video games. In 2004 he started going to freestyle battles and at the age of 17 won his first battle. Ray has performed at CBA games and clubs across China. He has continually carved his own path in this community and is known as a hallmark MC/DJ/promoter in the hip-hop scene.

Short and sweet, this track is certain to get you feeling right this weekend before going out and hanging with your crew. Check out some more videos from Nasty Ray and the Natural Flavor MC Freestyle Battles:

Check It Out Y’all lyrics

老北京的范儿

Old Beijing swag

还得鼓楼这一片儿

We’re still at this strip in Gulou

那一弯儿

at that bend

来到这条街的一院儿

get to the corner at the spot

小时候的玩意儿

childhood toys

配上烧烤的味儿

add on the BBQ flavor

不提名儿想必你也知道这个地儿

not saying names but you also know the spot

四九城的哥们儿姐们儿都挤一块儿

49 City [a reference to Beijing] brothers and sisters all get together

喝点儿聊天儿的少不了撸一把串儿

drink a little, chat a little, eat never-ending chuanr

鸡翅，馒头片儿

chicken wings, mantou pieces

土豆泥配上扎啤

mashed potatoes, add on draft beer

够劲儿也够味儿

enough of a mood and enough flavor

就像旁边儿坐的（傻逼）

just like the “dummy” by my side

加她的微信

add a WeChat

翻开了朋友圈儿

open up your Moments

发现三元桥的东边儿还有一家儿

find out east of Third Ring Bridge there’s another spot

说好了在这儿撮

get plans to meet up

订好了一桌儿

reserve a table

约上你的伴儿

call out some homies

从烧烤到火锅儿

from BBQ to hotpot

辣不辣

hot or not

你怕不怕

you scared?

喝多了大不大

drink too much

就像Hip-Hop

just like hip-hop

让你上瘾

get you addicted

You Don’t Stop

熟悉的招牌在北京有一号

familiar with Beijing plates, you know the number

如果你不知道， you better check it out

If you don’t know, you better check it out

Beijing Style 走

Beijing Style let’s go

北京的范儿

Beijing swag

吃饭找一馆儿

eat food, find a spot

要

want

北京的样儿

Beijing style

Beijing Flavor

尝北京的味儿

taste Beijing flavor

欢迎来到这儿

welcome to here

聊

chat

北京的事儿

Beijing shit

Beijing Style 走

Beijing Style let’s go

北京的范儿

Beijing swag

吃饭找一馆儿

eat food find a spot

要

want

北京的样儿

Beijing style

Beijing Flavor

尝北京的味儿

taste Beijing flavor

欢迎来到这儿

welcome to here

聊

chat

北京的事儿

Beijing shit

For some more information on the history of Rap in China, I suggest you take a look at this Radii piece (both parts).

