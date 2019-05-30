 The SupChina Quiz: May 35th | Quizzes and Trivia | SupChina
China The SupChina Quiz: May 35th
The SupChina Quiz: May 35th

It’s the last Thursday of the month, which means it’s quiz time! Last month was a quiz in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the May Fourth Movement. Today, with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests just around the corner, we present…

The date that shall not be mentioned

Twelve questions to test how much you know about the events leading up, during, and after June 4, 1989. Let us know how you do — tweet your score @supchinanews.

Click here for more quizzes

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

