Baidu (still) can’t take criticism from average internet users

It’s 2019, and Baidu, China’s dominant search engine, continues to build a reputation of being too thin-skinned to handle jokes or accept legitimate criticism about a series of mistakes it made years in the past.

The latest casualty of its long-standing antagonistic pose towards critics is a Weibo user named @薇陈释届礼, who was reportedly questioned by the local police (in Chinese) in Nanchang on May 29 after commenting on news regarding Baidu’s CEO Robin Li 李彦宏. According to the woman, she was under investigation due to the remarks she made on Weibo, which were perceived by Baidu as a defamatory comment of bad faith and warranted legal actions against her.

The remarks that landed the woman in trouble were made on May 25. Commenting on a piece of old news that some students from University of Science and Technology of China disrupted Li’s speech at the school in 2016 as a form of protest, @薇陈释届礼 wrote:

“This news was from three years ago. At the time, Robin Li’s speech at USTC was interrupted. And now some university students are singing a song for Robin to him. I don’t know if Robin Li has the balls to visit the school that Wei Zexi attended.”

The song mentioned in the comment was revealed in a recent viral video on the Chinese internet. In the clip, Li can be seen making a speech at Fudan University and watching the performance of a love song dedicated to him. Full of cringe-worthy lyrics, like, “I want to meet you so badly Mr. Robin,” the song caused quite a stir on social media, with many netizens expressing disgust at Li’s narcissistic self-indulgence. Lyrics from the fan-made song are below.

The other part of the offending comment refers to the now three-years-old case of Wèi Zéxī 魏则西, who, then a 21-year-old college student, died of cancer after Baidu’s recommendations in search results led him to a costly and fraudulent hospital that gave him bogus cancer treatment. The death of Wei triggered a massive outcry from the public at the time, which forced Baidu to issue a slew of apologies and promises to improve its services. But in the years that ensued, Baidu has continued to see scandals about inaccurate search results, and has drawn scorn for targeting many random internet users who talked negatively about it. Last year, Baidu sued a Beijing-based comedian for making a harmless joke about Robin Li’s private life. Earlier this year, it threatened to bring renowned journalist Wáng Zhìān 王志安 to court after he mentioned Baidu’s past scandals in a blog post.

And in case you are wondering how terrible the song is, here is the performance video. Check out the lyrics translated to English below.

