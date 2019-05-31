 From a ‘debate’ on Fox to a ‘blacklist’ of unreliable foreign entities: Top news this week | Video | SupChina
SupChina Red Paper
China From a ‘debate’ on Fox to a ‘blacklist’ of unreliable foreign entities: Top news this week
ChinaVideo

From a ‘debate’ on Fox to a ‘blacklist’ of unreliable foreign entities: Top news this week

0

From an unprecedented “debate” on the Fox Business Network to China’s “blacklist” of foreign entities to the country’s massive plastic waste, here are some of the top news items we have covered this week.

Share
Baidu (still) can’t take criticism from average internet users Previous post
Jia Guo

Jia Guo is from the coastal city of Qingdao. She has an M.A. in multimedia journalism from NYU and has worked at Facebook and Bloomberg TV in New York City.

Related articles

Who is Liu Xin, the CGTN anchor who took on Fox’s Trish Regan?

Jia Guo May 30, 2019

The SupChina Quiz: May 35th

Kaiser Kuo May 30, 2019

‘Tiger Mom’ Amy Chua on parenting, foreign affairs and diplomacy

Jia Guo May 29, 2019

From ‘War of words’ to Google’s divorce with Huawei: Top news this week

Jia Guo May 24, 2019

China Twitter: 100 accounts you should follow

The editors May 23, 2019

From “People’s war” to Taiwan’s gay marriage legalization: Our top news this week

Jia Guo May 17, 2019