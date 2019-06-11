Whispers of ‘Umbrella Movement II’ as protesters gather in Central, Hong Kong

Photo by Natasha Khan

Demonstrators were back on the streets in Hong Kong on Tuesday night, with protests continuing into Wednesday morning. Thousands of people are currently convening in the districts of Admiralty and Central and jamming onto Harcourt Road in front of the city’s government offices — precisely where the Umbrella Movement protests, which lasted two and a half months, began in 2014.

On Monday, the day after watching hundreds of thousands of people march in the streets in opposition to a proposed extradition bill, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam remained defiant about pushing the legislation through. “This bill is not initiated by the [Chinese] central people’s government,” she said. “I have not received any instruction.” Critics fear that if passed, Beijing could use the new law to target political opponents — a concern that Lam and lawmakers have called a misunderstanding.

There’s no misunderstanding about this current scene:

Protesters urge passersby to join them, as barricades are used to bridge road divisions.

👉In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX

Others are making lists of supplies needed "so we can stay overnight," one protester told HKFP. pic.twitter.com/5gxhAcx6pH — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 12, 2019

Umbrella Movement II. This is either another occupy or an ugly police clearance. pic.twitter.com/TeXz97OjBn — Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) June 12, 2019

You asked: “any indication protesters are setting up camp for the long-term?” Survey says… https://t.co/g16R6InJmT pic.twitter.com/hhzih4dwwK — Antony Dapiran (@antd) June 12, 2019

The Harcourt occupation is being extended up to level with the PLA barracks. pic.twitter.com/EAGYehZsNo — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) June 12, 2019

Daily commute through Admiralty… pic.twitter.com/cODh0OwJ7d — Neil Gough (@n_gough) June 12, 2019

Hong Kong demonstrators have blocked Harcourt Road-Gloucester Road, a major central thoroughfare. Protesters also raised barricades on Lung Wo Road, near the Legislative Council building, echoing a tactic used in the 2014 Occupy demonstrations. More: https://t.co/GJxqqtcYva pic.twitter.com/rk76RH6pxr — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) June 12, 2019

CNN reports:

Hong Kong police are calling on protesters who have barricaded roads around the legislative building to disperse as soon as possible, or they will take “appropriate force.” In a statement, police say protesters who are blocking traffic have damaged police and private cars, “exceeding the definition of Peaceful Protest.” They are calling for “people who have barricaded these vehicles to leave as soon as possible, or we will take appropriate force to rescue those who are trapped.”

Today was the day for a scheduled second reading of the proposed extradition bill. That reading, originally set for 11 am, has been postponed, according to a short statement released by the legislative council.

More updates as they become available.

UPDATE: A video I made — footage taken earlier this afternoon around 1 pm:

UPDATE, 4:40 pm: Tear gas and rubber bullets being used:

JUST IN: The moment tear gas was released, for the first time since 2014, to disperse protesters in Hong Kong.

Full coverage: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX #NoToChinaExtradition pic.twitter.com/xEpBjBmaaU — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 12, 2019

Protesters flee pepper spray – can confirm my face is burning #HongKong #extraditionbill pic.twitter.com/eTSQkVOVA8 — Erin Hale (@erinhale) June 12, 2019