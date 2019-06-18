 Hainan orders local businesses to change their names into something less foreign | Society News | SupChina
Society & Culture Society Hainan orders local businesses to change their names into something less foreign
Society

Hainan orders local businesses to change their names into something less foreign

1

The civil affairs office in Hainan has launched (in Chinese) a cleanup campaign to purge local business names deemed “improper” by the local government. In the first notice issued on June 11, more than 84 buildings, including both residential and commercial, were ordered to rename themselves. Over 40 were accused of being too foreign because of the inclusion of Western words in their names.

According to the announcement (in Chinese), names like Victoria Garden (维多利亚花园Wéiduōlìyàhuāyuán) and Olympics Garden (奥林匹克花园 àolínpǐkèhuāyuán) are all in violation of local policy because of their “blind worship of foreign and exotic ideas.” Other names targeted in this initiative include those that “sound feudal” or contain “deliberate exaggeration,” such as Royal Knights Hotel (皇家骑士酒店 Huángjiāqíshìjiǔdiàn) and Pacific Villa (太平洋别墅 Tàipíngyángbiéshù).

The list also includes 15 locations of Vienna Hotels (维也纳酒店 Wéiyěnàjiǔdiàn), one of the largest hotel chains in China. On June 18, the company slapped back in a statement, writing that its name is properly registered with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce and is absolutely legal. “We have voiced our disagreement over our appearance on the list,” the company said, adding that it’s waiting for a reply from the Hainan government.

When interviewed (in Chinese) by the Beijing News, a local government official in Hainan explained that the campaign was in compliance with orders from the national civil affairs department, which released a document in January asking provinces to “clear and rectify improper names” of places like residential areas, commercial buildings, and roads. Prior to Hainan, cities like Guangzhou and Xi’an had carried out similar campaigns.

When asked why names that include Western words are specifically targeted, the official said, “We are all about cultural confidence now. Having an English name in China is disrespectful to our culture.”

Share
China’s firefighting agency slams a random internet user for criticizing its job Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

China’s firefighting agency slams a random internet user for criticizing its job

Lan Lin June 17, 2019

In Beijing, two parks where the old and single look to mingle

Lavinia Liang June 13, 2019

Whispers of ‘Umbrella Movement II’ as protesters gather in Central, Hong Kong

Anthony Tao June 11, 2019

Sina Finance publishes remarkably sexist, ageist commentary, angers everyone

Jiayun Feng June 11, 2019

Hong Kong ‘not ready to give up’: Historic protest against extradition bill

William Yang June 10, 2019

Blind man in Changsha denied marriage license for failure to write perfect signature

Jiayun Feng June 6, 2019

One Comment

  1. jixiang Reply

    “Having an English name in China is disrespectful to our culture.”

    Wow. The slide back into the past is more and more obvious for all to see.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.