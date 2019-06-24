July 17, SupChina x Sinica Live Podcast: The World According to Jeremy Goldkorn

For over nine years, Jeremy Goldkorn and Kaiser Kuo have hosted the Sinica Podcast, the most popular English-language podcast about all things China. Over the years they have interviewed countless journalists, writers, academics, policy makers, business people and anyone with something compelling to say about the country that’s reshaping the world. But rarely have we gotten to know our beloved hosts themselves.

Join us for a special episode of Sinica starring our very own Jeremy Goldkorn. With decades of experience in China-related business, entrepreneurship, and media, Jeremy shares his views on the latest developments in Chinese business, technology, and politics, and tells personal stories from his 20 years living in China.

