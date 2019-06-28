Trade war, day 357 — a tentative truce with impossible preconditions?

Based on sources in Beijing and Washington, the South China Morning Post reports that the U.S. and China “have tentatively agreed to another truce in their trade war in order to resume talks aimed at resolving the dispute.” According to the article:

Press releases will be sent out “in advance of the meeting between Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.”

will be sent out “in advance of the meeting between Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.” The agreement would avert Trump’s threatened new tariffs on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports.

But the Wall Street Journal has a less sunny report based on comments from “Chinese officials with knowledge of the plan”:

Xi plans to present Trump “with a set of terms the U.S. should meet before Beijing is ready to settle a market-rattling trade confrontation, raising questions of whether the two leaders will agree to relaunch talks.”

“with a set of terms the U.S. should meet before Beijing is ready to settle a market-rattling trade confrontation, raising questions of whether the two leaders will agree to relaunch talks.” One precondition that will not please many in Washington is that “Beijing is insisting that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.” Another precondition is the lifting of all punitive tariffs, and dropping “efforts to get China to buy even more U.S. exports than Beijing said it would when the two leaders last met in December.”

Other news from the techno-trade war: