August 5th She Loves Tech: 2019 Global Startup Competition Series

She Loves Tech will be partnering with SupChina to house the U.S. rounds of the world’s largest tech startup competition for women and technology in New York City on August 5th, 2019. Held in 20+ global locations, the competition features an opportunity for women-led/women-impact early stage startups to gain direct access to consumers, capital and resources in Asia, and to scale their businesses internationally.

Winners of the New York local round will be awarded a free trip to Beijing to attend a tech startup boot camp (Sept. 10-13th) and the global final competition and conference (Sept. 14th). The global winner will then receive an equity-free cash prize of $15,000. Each global finalist will get a $15,000 AWS Activate package. All participants will have access to our partners’ accelerator programs, and have priority in receiving investments from She Loves Tech’s official gender-lens venture fund, Teja Ventures, Asia Development Bank (ADB) Venture, and many other affiliated funds. Previous startups have gone on to raise more than $70M in funding from world-class investors Sequoia Capital, Vertex Ventures, Wavemaker, Microsoft and Amazon, etc.

Application deadline is JULY 17th

Apply HERE to compete

Visit shelovestech.org for more information

About She Loves Tech: Founded in 2015, She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that creates opportunities for women. The organization houses the world’s largest tech startup competition focused on women-led or women-impact businesses.