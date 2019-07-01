 August 5th She Loves Tech: 2019 Global Startup Competition Series - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Event August 5th She Loves Tech: 2019 Global Startup Competition Series
Event

August 5th She Loves Tech: 2019 Global Startup Competition Series

0

She Loves Tech will be partnering with SupChina to house the U.S. rounds of the world’s largest tech startup competition for women and technology in New York City on August 5th, 2019. Held in 20+ global locations, the competition features an opportunity for women-led/women-impact early stage startups to gain direct access to consumers, capital and resources in Asia, and to scale their businesses internationally.

Winners of the New York local round will be awarded a free trip to Beijing to attend a tech startup boot camp (Sept. 10-13th) and the global final competition and conference (Sept. 14th). The global winner will then receive an equity-free cash prize of $15,000. Each global finalist will get a $15,000 AWS Activate package. All participants will have access to our partners’ accelerator programs, and have priority in receiving investments from She Loves Tech’s official gender-lens venture fund, Teja Ventures, Asia Development Bank (ADB) Venture, and many other affiliated funds. Previous startups have gone on to raise more than $70M in funding from world-class investors Sequoia Capital, Vertex Ventures, Wavemaker, Microsoft and Amazon, etc.

Application deadline is JULY 17th

Apply HERE to compete

Visit shelovestech.org for more information

About She Loves Tech: Founded in 2015, She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that creates opportunities for women. The organization houses the world’s largest tech startup competition focused on women-led or women-impact businesses.

 

 

Share
China at the Democratic Party debates Previous post

Related articles

July 17, SupChina x Sinica Live Podcast: The World According to Jeremy Goldkorn

Jesse Emanuel June 24, 2019

(Ended) June 27, The New Normal: The perils of being a Chinese scientist or engineer in the U.S.

Jesse Emanuel June 20, 2019

What happened at SupChina’s third annual Women’s Conference

The editors May 22, 2019

Speakers spotlight for SupChina’s third annual Women’s Conference

The editors May 16, 2019

(Ended) SupChina Direct Dialogue Series: The Fight for 5G: A zero-sum game?

The editors April 5, 2019

(Ended) 3rd annual SupChina Women’s Conference: How women are shaping the rising global power

The editors April 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.