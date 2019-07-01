China at the Democratic Party debates

Where do the Democratic candidates for U.S. president stand on China? We launched our 2020 Presidential Election China Tracker last week, and have already updated it with all the China comments from the Democratic Party debates on June 26 and June 27. Below are all the China-related comments from the debates:

NIGHT ONE

The moderators asked each candidate about the “greatest geopolitical threat to the United States right now,” and 4 of the 10 candidates took the opportunity to put the label on China — with some qualifications.

Tom Delaney: “The greatest geopolitical challenge is China, while the greatest geopolitical threat remains nuclear weapons.”

Amy Klobuchar: “Two threats: Economic threat, China, but our major threat right now is what’s going on in the Middle East with Iran.”

Julian Castro: “China and climate change.”

Tim Ryan, who earlier in the debate recalled having “family members that had to unbolt a machine from the factory floor, put it in a box, and ship it to China,” answered the question unequivocally: “China without a question. They’re wiping us around the world economically.”

NIGHT TWO

The moderators picked up where they left off on China, citing the previous night’s “geopolitical threat” question to ask several candidates how they would stand up to Beijing.

Michael Bennett: “I think the biggest factor in national security is Russia, not China… We should mobilize the entire rest of the world who all have a shared interest in pushing back on China’s mercantilist trade policies.”

Andrew Yang: “Russia is our greatest geopolitical threat, because they have been hacking our democracy successfully… Now China, they do pirate our intellectual property, it’s a massive problem, but the tariffs and the trade war are just punishing businesses and producers and workers on both sides. So we need to crack down on Chinese malfeasance in the trade relationship. But the tariffs and the trade war are the wrong way to go… We need to cooperate with them on climate change, AI, and other issues [like] North Korea.”

John Hickenlooper: “[If] we are going to deal with all of the challenges of the globe, we’ve got to have relationships with everyone.”

Pete Buttigieg, responding to the question “How would you stand up to China?”: