Is China the enemy?

Last week, China scholars and former diplomats M. Taylor Fravel, J. Stapleton Roy, Michael D. Swaine, Susan A. Thornton, and Ezra Vogel published an open letter to Donald Trump and members of Congress titled “China is not an enemy.” The letter was also signed by dozens of other prominent businesspeople, scholars, and think tank/government types, some of whom are by no means panda huggers. This is how it begins:

We are deeply concerned about the growing deterioration in U.S. relations with China, which we believe does not serve American or global interests. Although we are very troubled by Beijing’s recent behavior, which requires a strong response, we also believe that many U.S. actions are contributing directly to the downward spiral in relations.

Of course there was backlash. These days, you can’t suggest any kind of softening to China in D.C. or on Twitter without being accused of being on the Chinese Communist Party payroll.

Some of the criticism is more thoughtful: This Twitter thread by Tianjin resident American Matthew Stinson is fair.

To give a fairer (less snarky) reading of the open letter from Fravel, Thornton et al. published in WaPo, I’d like to respond briefly [at length, really—ed.] to their Seven Propositions. https://t.co/2Bco3SAau1 — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) July 3, 2019

Although many of the signatories of the letter may disagree with some of his arguments, his thinking is highly representative of a significant proportion of the younger people in the China-watching community. Here’s an argument on a similar theme, written before the open letter was published, from millennial American essayist Tanner Greer. Excerpt:

More recently, John Pomfret has weighed in, with an editorial in the Washington Post titled “Why the United States doesn’t need to return to a gentler China policy,” in which he blames “a profoundly paternalistic strain in the U.S. view of China” for leading American policymakers astray:

To blame the president for the current crisis with Beijing is redolent of an old view of China that has been around since the days of Christian missionaries. Treat China as an enemy, the tired chestnut goes, and China will become one. Treat China as a friend, and China will become a friend. It’s as if China has no role to play in this drama whatsoever. Can’t we bury that notion once and for all? The CCP is far more responsible for what happens in China — and for the current crisis with the United States — than any American…

The Neanderthals of Washington, D.C., are also fighting back. There’s another open letter, titled “Stay the Course: Confront China’s Totalitarian Expansionism,” that is right now gathering signatures that advises Trump to “stay the course.” You can understand the type of thinking behind this letter from this excerpt: