Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen visits New York, protesters scuffle

Photo by Johanna Costigan

On Monday, July 8, the U.S. approved a $2.2 billion sale of arms and military equipment to Taiwan, the fourth since Trump became president. Beijing was not amused. It will be equally unamused by this: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) gave a speech in New York on Thursday in which she said “Taiwan will never succumb to any threats (from Beijing).”

From the South China Morning Post:

Taiwan will not bend to pressure from Beijing to give up its ambition of joining the United Nations, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen told a group of UN permanent representatives at an unprecedented high-profile reception at its de facto embassy in New York on Thursday.

The event, at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, was attended by 17 officials, most of them envoys from nations with which Taiwan still has diplomatic ties, including Paraguay, Belize, Nauru, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It was also the first of its kind to be open to the media, as Taiwan’s leaders have been prohibited from making public appearances during transit stops in the US since Washington switched its diplomatic allegiance to Beijing from Taipei in 1979.

“Taiwan will never succumb to any threats [from Beijing], now or in the future,” the presidential office quoted Tsai as saying. “Any obstacles will only strengthen Taiwan’s resolution to join the international community.”