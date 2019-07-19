 'Tough stuff,' Trump says about China's network of camps in Xinjiang - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Politics & Current Affairs Politics ‘Tough stuff,’ Trump says about China’s network of camps in Xinjiang
Politics

‘Tough stuff,’ Trump says about China’s network of camps in Xinjiang

0

Donald Trump met various victims of religious persecution from around the world on Wednesday, including four people from China: among them were Falun Gong practitioner Yuhua Zhang, Tibetan Buddhist Nyima Lhamo, and Jewher Ilham, the daughter of jailed Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti.

South China Morning Post reports:

“That’s tough stuff,” said Trump on Wednesday in response to an account by Jewher Ilham of the network of camps in Xinjiang and the ongoing imprisonment of her father, the prominent Uygur scholar Ilham Tohti.

Note: “Tough stuff” is the exact phrase U.S. Vice President Mike Pence used to describe America’s own concentration camps at its southern borders.

Also,

Trump appeared not to know in detail about the internment camps in Xinjiang – which are believed to have begun in early 2017 – asking Ilham where in China the camps were located.

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, “has warned that the U.S. risks losing its moral authority to speak out against violations of religious freedom elsewhere in the world if it does not hold China accountable for its policies targeting Uyghurs,” according to Radio Free Asia.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today “called China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority the ‘stain of the century’ and accused Beijing of pressuring countries not to attend a U.S.-hosted conference on religious freedom,” reports Reuters.

Share
Xinjiang, Huawei, and the techno-trade war Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

The hard choices facing Xi Jinping

Jeremy Goldkorn July 18, 2019

A blow to DJI and China’s T-bills — techno-trade war news

Jeremy Goldkorn July 18, 2019

New head for Xinjiang Small Group, same old body

Jeremy Goldkorn July 18, 2019

U.S.-China techno-trade war — from Wall Street to pharma

Jeremy Goldkorn July 17, 2019

A letter praising ‘counter-terrorism’ program in Xinjiang from 37 countries

Jeremy Goldkorn July 16, 2019

Chinese diplomat defends China’s Xinjiang policy with old-fashioned racism

Anthony Tao July 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.