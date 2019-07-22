 Introducing: BE-jing, a photo series - SupChina
Introducing: BE-jing, a photo series

BEjing is a photo essay project started in May 2016. It’s about everyday life on the streets of the Chinese capital, a kind of narration about the people that live in this unpredictable city constantly growing, changing, and upgrading. BEjing is a collection of moments that tries to transmit, over a gesture or a facial expression, an identity both individual and collective. It focuses its attention on people rather than places: the human resources that make this gigantic city feel natural and alive.

SupChina is proud to be featuring the BEjing series of 30 photos. Today’s photo is No. 1. Please follow the series over on our Photos page, or by becoming an Access member — you’ll get these photos emailed to your inbox along with the latest China news in our daily newsletter.

Jiaodaokou, April 2016

Gregorio Soravito

Gregorio Soravito, born in Italy in 1979, studied architecture at the University of Trieste, Italy and moved in China in 2016 for work. He has cultivated a passion for photography and filmmaking for 15 years, with particular attention to landscape, street photography, and portraiture. In addition to the street photography collection BE京jing, he has created two music videos, “Joy Division Chinese Shadowplay” and “City of Mirrors” (the latter is the official video for the post-rock band Macondo).

