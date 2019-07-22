Introducing: BE-jing, a photo series

BE京jing is a photo essay project started in May 2016. It’s about everyday life on the streets of the Chinese capital, a kind of narration about the people that live in this unpredictable city constantly growing, changing, and upgrading. BE京jing is a collection of moments that tries to transmit, over a gesture or a facial expression, an identity both individual and collective. It focuses its attention on people rather than places: the human resources that make this gigantic city feel natural and alive.

