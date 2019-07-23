Here is the latest news from various fronts of the U.S.-China techno-trade war, day 382 by our count:

Does TikTok have a target on its back? The dangers to America of the popular Chinese-made social media app was the subject of a New York Times op-ed by Nick Frisch published in May. Now the D.C. insider website Axios is calling TikTok “China’s next big weapon in the battle for personal data.”

“U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had a very good talk with his Chinese counterpart, amid signals from China that officials could soon meet face-to-face in their bid to end a yearlong trade war,” reports Reuters.

“Face-to-face negotiations between the top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators could happen soon, according to Chinese state media, after a number of goodwill gestures by Beijing over the weekend,” reports Bloomberg via Yahoo:

Chinese companies asked U.S. exporters about buying agricultural products and also applied for exemptions from China’s retaliatory tariffs on the goods, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. That shows China’s “goodwill” and its commitment to fulfill its promises to the U.S., Xinhua said early today in a separate commentary.

“Growing distrust between the United States and China has slowed the once steady flow of Chinese cash into America, with Chinese investment plummeting by nearly 90 percent since President Trump took office,” reports the New York Times.

“Some Chinese companies have been applying for tariff exemptions on American agricultural products they are considering importing, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, which framed the matter as a sign of reciprocal good faith to ease recent China-U.S. trade tensions,” reports Caixin.

“Huawei Technologies Co., the Chinese tech giant embroiled in President Trump’s trade war with China and blacklisted as a national security threat, secretly helped the North Korean government build and maintain the country’s commercial wireless network,” according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.