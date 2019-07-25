 The SupChina Quiz: Chinese food | Quizzes and Trivia | SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
China The SupChina Quiz: Chinese food
ChinaFeatured

The SupChina Quiz: Chinese food

0

It’s the last Thursday of the month, which means it’s quiz time! Last month was a quiz about Xinjiang. Today, we present…

Nom nom nom

Twelve questions about Chinese food, from General Tso’s chicken to làzijī. Before you get started, feel free to read up on some of our previous articles on this subject, and also be sure to check out our cooking videos:

The Secret Menu: Jiayang Fan of The New Yorker spices up your potato

The Secret Menu: A quintessential Chinese dish, by Kaiser Kuo

Click here for more quizzes

Share
Beijing dials up rhetoric in Hong Kong, blames foreign interference Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Related articles

Weekly Briefing: Google gives up on China, but not really; ‘foreign masters’ at Chinese universities; VR for your health

The editors July 23, 2019

‘Grapes of God,’ smitten: The transformation of a small Catholic village in Yunnan

Matthew Chitwood July 23, 2019

Why do Chinese people like their government?

Kaiser Kuo July 22, 2019

Sun Yang, somehow, escapes punishment for smashing blood vial with hammer

Mark Dreyer July 20, 2019

‘The Kid’: A childhood artifact from Bruce Lee’s pre-kung fu days

Tristan Shaw July 19, 2019

Chinese Corner: They’re coming for Chinese schoolchildren’s brains

Jiayun Feng July 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.