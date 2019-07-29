 What's it like being part of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team? - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Society & Culture Culture What’s it like being part of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team?
CultureFeatured

What’s it like being part of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team?

0

I occasionally indulge in acting and entertainment projects, and — a long and boring story told short — I was recently introduced to a professional stuntman, Wang Zhenwei 王振威, on the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, and began training with him at the newly created Jackie Chan Stuntman Training Center in Tianjin.

Jackie Chan, you’re thinking, needs stuntmen? It turns out yes — the 65-year-old actor has long since stopped doing his own stunts, and his JC Stunt Team lets him focus on the less physically demanding aspects of acting. But the team — which was actually formed in 1976 — comprises actors of various ages who can fill out a number of roles, not just ones for Chan. There are about 50 stuntmen / actors who count themselves as part of the team.

You might recognize Wang Zhenwei as the antagonist who gave Jaden Smith a beating in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, though he has a number of other credits to his name, including Operation Red SeaProject X, and Animal World. I was lucky enough to sit down with him and talk about his career, how he got his start in the film business, and other fun stories from the job.

Want to follow Wang Zhenwei? Add him on Instagram @therealwangzhenwei102 and Facebook.

You can follow me on Instagram @vzvictorzheng, and subscribe to my YouTube channel.

Share
The most hated person at the World Swimming Championships Previous post
Victor Zheng

Victor Zheng is a Chinese-American who grew up Virginia. In China, he has acted in web series, produced videos, and appeared on reality shows. He hopes to use his experiences and media influence to strengthen mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world, whether that be through conversations at the gym or by dancing on Chinese television. Victor currently resides in Beijing.

Related articles

The most hated person at the World Swimming Championships

Mark Dreyer July 28, 2019

Friday Song: Bohan Phoenix can save U.S.-China relations

Johanna Costigan July 26, 2019

‘Cities of Last Things’: A revenge story told backwards in a hodgepodge of genres

Tristan Shaw July 26, 2019

Chinese Corner: Eat, stream, and become a millionaire

Jiayun Feng July 26, 2019

The SupChina Quiz: Chinese food

Kaiser Kuo July 25, 2019

Weekly Briefing: Google gives up on China, but not really; ‘foreign masters’ at Chinese universities; VR for your health

The editors July 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.