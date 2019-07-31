 A new story about the Xinjiang camps: They’re nearly empty - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Politics & Current Affairs Politics A new story about the Xinjiang camps: They’re nearly empty
Politics

A new story about the Xinjiang camps: They’re nearly empty

0

At a press conference in Beijing yesterday, two senior Uyghur officials from the provincial Xinjiang government made rather surprising statements to the effect that 90 percent of internees have been released. According to the New York Times and CNN, Alken Tuniaz, the vice chairman of the Xinjiang government, said:

The majority of people who have undergone education and training have returned to society and returned to their families… Most have already successfully achieved employment. Over 90 percent of the students have returned to society and returned to their families and are living happily.

Neither Tuniaz nor Shohrat Zakir, the Xinjiang government chairman who also spoke, refused to say how many people had been or are still held in the camps. The New York Times also points out:

Official Chinese media accounts of the two officials’ comments varied, raising the possibility that they misspoke and their comments had to be drawn back. Some cited Mr. Zakir as saying that 90 percent or more of people from camps had returned to society. Others said, citing him, that 90 percent of those released had found suitable work.

There has not been confirmation of the officials’ statements by any Uyghur in exile with family members in the camps. Since the government initially denied their existence and is making it almost impossible for neutral observers to visit the camps, the world may take some convincing about this latest spin.

In other Xinjiang news:

  • A Uyghur detainee in a June BBC video report on the Xinjiang camps has been identified as a cultural official, who received multiple awards and speaks fluent Chinese and English, reports Radio Free Asia.
  • “China’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Tuesday that it was investigating a high-level official in the northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region,” according to the South China Morning Post.
  • A Kazakhstan court yesterday held the first hearing of a case against Serikjan Bilash, a naturalized Kazakh citizen born in China and “accused of inciting ethnic discord while opposing Beijing’s crackdown in its troubled Xinjiang region,” reports the South China Morning Post. Bilash was first detained in March. “Critics say his arrest appeared to be the result of pressure from Kazakhstan’s economically powerful neighbor.”
Share
Chinese Americans are increasingly siding with Trump. Here’s how liberals can win them back Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Hong Kong seethes as Beijing blames ‘traitors’ and foreign forces

Jeremy Goldkorn July 30, 2019

Hong Kong Yuen Long protest is banned, but protesters still plan gathering

Lucas Niewenhuis July 26, 2019

Beijing dials up rhetoric in Hong Kong, blames foreign interference

Jeremy Goldkorn July 25, 2019

China white paper on national defense: Separatists are top threat

Jeremy Goldkorn July 24, 2019

Beijing white paper says Uyghurs are not Turkic

Jeremy Goldkorn July 23, 2019

White-clad mob assaults protesters, bystanders in Yuen Long, Hong Kong

Anthony Tao July 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.