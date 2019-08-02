 Beijing threatens, with video, that it could quash Hong Kong protests - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Politics & Current Affairs Politics Beijing threatens, with video, that it could quash Hong Kong protests
Politics

Beijing threatens, with video, that it could quash Hong Kong protests

0

A propaganda video debuted at a reception in Hong Kong for the 92nd anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Liberation Army. It was shared widely on Chinese social media, including on the platform of China Daily.

China Media Project writes:

It was a July of frustration and conflict in Hong Kong. But the Hong Kong garrison of the People’s Liberation Army sought to finish out the month yesterday on a militaristic high note, releasing a propaganda video that moves disturbingly from in-the-streets exercises in protest containment — with snipers in position and loudspeaker cries, in Cantonese, of “All consequences are your responsibility!” — to full-on missile strikes at sea.

At the Hong Kong reception, the local garrison commander, Chén Dàoxiáng 陈道祥, made his first public comment on the protests in the city. Per Hong Kong Free Press:

Recently, Hong Kong saw a series of violent radical incidents, which seriously disrupted Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, seriously challenged Hong Kong’s rule of law and social order, seriously threatened the life and property of Hong Kong citizens, and seriously violated the bottom line of One Country, Two Systems. This cannot be tolerated and we express strong condemnation.

These messages followed comments by the Ministry of National Defense in Beijing a week ago that also made clear that military force is an option in Hong Kong because the “behavior of some radical protesters challenges the central government’s authority” and “absolutely cannot be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Beijing’s top diplomat, Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪, furthered the government’s narrative that the U.S. has been “fanning the fires” of “violent radicals” in Hong Kong, and former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa (Dǒng Jiànhuá 董建華) claimed, “We have reasons to believe there were masterminds behind the storm.”

Other reports on the ongoing protests on the streets of Hong Kong, particularly those streets near courthouses where the government is now prosecuting dozens of people on riot charges:

Share
Sinica Podcast: Meet Emily Feng, NPR's newest China correspondent Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Beijing makes clear it is trying to punish Taiwan’s DPP

Lucas Niewenhuis August 2, 2019

A campus divided: Hong Kong University students spar over city’s future

Kimberly Jin August 1, 2019

Beijing forces restaurants to remove Arabic script

Jeremy Goldkorn August 1, 2019

Trade talks end with a whimper. Sides promise to talk more

Lucas Niewenhuis August 1, 2019

‘Communism is a faith’

Yangyang Cheng July 31, 2019

A new story about the Xinjiang camps: They’re nearly empty

Jeremy Goldkorn July 31, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.