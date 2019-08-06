 Hong Kong strikes escalate into city-wide clashes - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Politics & Current Affairs Politics Hong Kong strikes escalate into city-wide clashes
Politics

Hong Kong strikes escalate into city-wide clashes

Meanwhile, rhetoric from Beijing and the Hong Kong government is hardening.

0

In Hong Kong on Monday, widespread strikes brought the usually bustling city to a relative halt, with 11 rail lines partly suspending service. Meanwhile, protesters also blocked several major roads.

Antigovernment protesters “from across society…mounted their fiercest challenge to the authorities on Monday, disrupting more than 200 airline flights, occupying malls and blocking roadways and rail lines to snarl the commute for hundreds of thousands of workers,” reports the New York Times.

“More than 2,330 aviation workers joined the strike, according to the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights to and from one of the world’s busiest airports,” according to CNN. “Strikers included teachers, lifeguards at beaches, security workers, construction workers — and almost 14,000 people from the engineering sector.

The strike “escalated into city-wide skirmishes between protesters and riot police,” reports Hong Kong Free Press. “Police fired tear gas in at least seven different districts.” Also from HKFP, “Hong Kong police say they have fired some 1,000 rounds of tear gas, 160 rubber bullets and 150 sponge grenades since large-scale anti-extradition bill protests erupted on June 9. 420 people have been arrested.”

The protests are not over yet. To see what is going on, click here to find video livestreams from multiple locations in Hong Kong.

Rhetoric from Beijing and the Hong Kong government is hardening. “Beijing has reiterated its “unflagging support” for embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín-Zhèng Yuè’é) and warned that the city was entering “a most dangerous phase” with rampant violence on the streets,” reports the South China Morning Post.

Party mouthpiece the People’s Daily published a front page editorial (in Chinese) on August 5 expressing support for the Hong Kong police, while a separate commentary (in Chinese) said that said ongoing “chaos” in Hong Kong “will not be tolerated.” Xinhua News Agency droned on that “any attempt to endanger China’s sovereignty and security, challenge the authority of the central government and the sanctity of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, or use Hong Kong as a channel for infiltration and sabotage against the mainland is an act that crosses the bottom line, and is absolutely impermissible.”

Photo: AP

Share
'This isn't a sex tour': Inside China's cross-cultural bride-finding industry Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Beijing finds a common strategy on trade frictions and Hong Kong: Blame the U.S.

Lucas Niewenhuis August 2, 2019

Beijing makes clear it is trying to punish Taiwan’s DPP

Lucas Niewenhuis August 2, 2019

Beijing threatens, with video, that it could quash Hong Kong protests

Lucas Niewenhuis August 2, 2019

A campus divided: Hong Kong University students spar over city’s future

Kimberly Jin August 1, 2019

Beijing forces restaurants to remove Arabic script

Jeremy Goldkorn August 1, 2019

Trade talks end with a whimper. Sides promise to talk more

Lucas Niewenhuis August 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.