 Mainland Chinese opinions of Hong Kong's summer of discontent - SupChina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
http://brattlestreet.com/intensives/?referral=supchina
Society & Culture Society Mainland Chinese opinions of Hong Kong’s summer of discontent
Society

Mainland Chinese opinions of Hong Kong’s summer of discontent

0

Hong Kong has recently caught the eye of the world, with global media relaying clips of protesters and police engaging each other across the city. At first it was about a proposed extradition bill, but the conflict now is very much centered around the Hong Kong and mainland China dynamic.

What do people in mainland China know about the protests, and what do they think? “I think at this moment, this movement is not a peaceful movement,” one of the people we interviewed said.

“If this continues to happen, it will not be in the best interest of Hong Kong,” another warned.

Others believe the conflict is still related to a piece of legislation, as opposed to something bigger. “We don’t want Hong Kong to become a paradise for criminals,” one said. “Hong Kong will end up having a lot of fugitives and criminals.”

Also see: 

Sinica Podcast: The occupation of LegCo, and mainland Chinese reactions

Share
Beijing blames Hong Kong protests on American ‘black hands’ Previous post
Victor Zheng

Victor Zheng is a Chinese-American who grew up Virginia. In China, he has acted in web series, produced videos, and appeared on reality shows. He hopes to use his experiences and media influence to strengthen mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world, whether that be through conversations at the gym or by dancing on Chinese television. Victor currently resides in Beijing.

Related articles

Beijing approves first guardianship case for same-sex couple

Jiayun Feng August 9, 2019

The Chinese internet is in love with Budweiser’s Qixi ads featuring same-sex couples

Jiayun Feng August 7, 2019

Shenzhen subway pulls condom ads after complaints

Jiayun Feng August 7, 2019

Uyghur love in a time of interethnic marriage

Darren Byler August 7, 2019

Chinese hip-hop label HHH shuts down after rapper MC BeiBei chops off fingertip on live stream

Jiayun Feng August 7, 2019

‘This isn’t a sex tour’: Inside China’s cross-cultural bride-finding industry

Robert Foyle Hunwick August 6, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.