Mainland Chinese opinions of Hong Kong’s summer of discontent

Hong Kong has recently caught the eye of the world, with global media relaying clips of protesters and police engaging each other across the city. At first it was about a proposed extradition bill, but the conflict now is very much centered around the Hong Kong and mainland China dynamic.

What do people in mainland China know about the protests, and what do they think? “I think at this moment, this movement is not a peaceful movement,” one of the people we interviewed said.

“If this continues to happen, it will not be in the best interest of Hong Kong,” another warned.

Others believe the conflict is still related to a piece of legislation, as opposed to something bigger. “We don’t want Hong Kong to become a paradise for criminals,” one said. “Hong Kong will end up having a lot of fugitives and criminals.”

