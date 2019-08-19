‘Terrorism’: Beijing issues white paper defending Uyghur internment camps

In July, facing growing international pressure about the internment camps that are imprisoning more than a million Uyghurs, the Chinese government released a white paper on Xinjiang which claimed that Uyghurs are not Turkic people.

Now Beijing has issued another white paper about Xinjiang. This time it’s a defense of the internment camps system. From Xinhua:

China released a white paper on vocational education and training in Xinjiang Friday. There are six chapters in the white paper: urgent needs for education and training, law-based education and training, content of education and training, protection of trainees’ basic rights, remarkable results in education and training, and experience in countering extremism. The white paper, published by the State Council Information Office, said that terrorism and extremism are the common enemies of humanity, and the fight against terrorism and extremism is the shared responsibility of the international community.

Here is the full text of the white paper: English, Chinese. It shouldn’t surprise you to know the first word in the preface is “terrorism”: