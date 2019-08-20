 A Kuaishou vlogger tried to get an old Russian man to drink himself to death - SupChina
Society

A Kuaishou vlogger tried to get an old Russian man to drink himself to death

A Chinese video blogger based in Russia, who has more than 750,000 followers on the short-video platform Kuaishou, is being heavily criticized for posting a series of videos in which he encourages a poor, elderly Russian man to abuse alcohol.

Calling himself Sea Brother (海哥 hǎigē), the 37-year-old Kuaishou user has been publishing videos that document how the old man’s health has deteriorated in the weeks since he began accepting alcohol. In the videos, the victim is seen living alone in a run-down house without much furniture. It’s possible he had a minor drinking problem when he was initially approached by the vlogger, but he appears to be in fairly good condition. After weeks of alcohol consumption facilitated by the vlogger, the man is visibly weaker, to the point where he can barely walk.

kuaishou 3

Today, Weibo user @D2O_ published an angry post (in Chinese) accusing Sea Brother of “cashing in on other people’s plight.” According to @D2O_, at one point last week, Sea Brother deleted all of his videos featuring the old man, presumably because of criticism in the comments section. The vlogger’s most recent video upload shows him bringing cooking oil to the senior’s home and giving him a haircut.

833db46dgy1g66hef47imj20ku112u0y

“I don’t know the story of this old man and how he got into this place, but tipping someone like him over the edge was straight-up evil,” @D2O_ wrote. The Weibo user also pointed out some of Sea Brother’s followers were complicit in the abuse, given that they encouraged the vlogger to continue his poisoning by writing comments like, “Let the guy drink to death!”

The denunciatory post quickly went viral, amassing more than 5,000 shares and roughly 15,000 “likes” on the social media site. Many people who saw the post called for a suspension of the vlogger’s account, saying that what he did to the Russian man amounts to murdering him slowly, and that he should be subject to a serious investigation by police.

“Can someone check in on the old man? He needs some real help,” one Weibo user wrote. Some commenters argued that as troubling as Sea Brother’s videos were, equally disturbing was Kuaishou’s baffling unwillingness to remove questionable content that contains abusive and violent elements. “He is far from the only trash on Kuaishou,” an internet user commented.

So far, the vlogger hasn’t responded to the criticism, and there has been no official statement from Kuaishou regarding the controversy.

This is not the first time that Kuaishou has come under fire for disturbing content created by its users. In fact, bizarre and sometimes dangerous content constitutes a large part of Kuaishou’s branding. Last year, the short video app prompted a barrage of criticism and apologized after allowing videos of teenage moms showing off their pregnancies to proliferate on its platform.

Share
Twitter and Facebook ban accounts pushing disinformation from Beijing Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

Hong Kong artist Jackson Wang pulls out of 88Rising festival after expressing support for Beijing

Jiayun Feng August 16, 2019

‘What a shame to Hong Kong’: Chinese users flood Instagram

The editors August 14, 2019

Education in China: How the gaokao exam shapes Chinese students’ lives and futures

SupChina Sponsored August 14, 2019

The ‘mainlanders can’t afford pickles’ affair

Jiayun Feng August 13, 2019

From Versace to Calvin Klein: Major brands apologize for undermining China’s territorial sovereignty

Jiayun Feng August 13, 2019

Beijing approves first guardianship case for same-sex couple

Jiayun Feng August 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.