YouTube disables channels on Hong Kong, following Twitter’s lead

Earlier this week we noted how Twitter and Facebook banned Beijing bots. Yesterday, YouTube followed suit, disabling 210 channels. Here’s Google’s announcement:

Earlier this week, as part of our ongoing efforts to combat coordinated influence operations, we disabled 210 channels on YouTube when we discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter.

Twitter is still the leading platform when it comes to cracking down on misinformation about Hong Kong: Facebook said it was tipped off on a coordinated state-backed campaign by Twitter, and no other company has yet followed Twitter’s lead in banning state-owned media companies from buying ads.

Twitter and Facebook ban accounts pushing disinformation from Beijing

Other reports on propaganda on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter:

Sinica Podcast: Matt Sheehan on 'Chinafornia': China and California Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

