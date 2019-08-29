 Sinica Podcast: What does Beijing want? - SupChina
Podcast

Sinica Podcast: What does Beijing want?

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

Jessica Chen Weiss is Associate Professor of Government at Cornell University and a prolific writer on Chinese nationalism and China’s international relations. Kaiser sat down with her recently to hear her ideas on how we should understand what it is that Beijing ultimately wants, on how to right-size the challenges that China poses to the liberal world order, and about the CCP’s relationship with its own nationalistic populace.

What to listen for on this week’s Sinica Podcast:

10:44: Has China played a role in the global retreat from democracy? Jessica provides some insight: “I think there’s a greater risk of exaggerating China’s role and not recognizing the domestic factors, and other international factors that are leading to democratic backsliding around the world. China has done some things, first, to demonstrate that autocracy can work, sort of leading by example. It’s also made cheap financing available to governments that wouldn’t otherwise have access to it. It has exported some technologies that governments can use to surveil their populations. But I don’t think that it has by and large been the main force driving democratic backsliding and erosion.”

27:56: Jessica describes the tightrope Beijing must walk when navigating an increasingly hawkish Chinese public, referencing an article she wrote in May of this year: “I think surveys can help establish the baseline public opinion the Chinese government faces as it tries to navigate international disputes…the government has a lot of leeway to maneuver vis-à-vis public opinion. Rhetoric can obviously shape public opinion, and it’s important to document that. But, they still face costs for doing so. And the more hawkish the public is, the more the Chinese government has to dial back that appetite for conflict when trying to finesse a particular diplomatic situation in which maybe the online public is calling for war. There’s not a winning scenario there.”

Listen now to: Making the world safe for autocracy: Jessica Chen Weiss on what Beijing wants

Share
What Warren’s trade plan means for China Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Sinica Podcast: Matt Sheehan on ‘Chinafornia’: China and California

The editors August 22, 2019

Sinica Podcast: SupChina editor-in-chief Jeremy Goldkorn, live

The editors August 15, 2019

Sinica Podcast: Meet Emily Feng, NPR’s newest China correspondent

The editors August 1, 2019

Sinica Podcast: Michael Swaine: ‘China is not an enemy’

The editors July 25, 2019

Sinica Podcast: The occupation of LegCo, and mainland Chinese reactions

The editors July 18, 2019

Sinica Podcast: Talking Genealogy with the people behind MyChinaRoots

The editors July 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.