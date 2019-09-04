 Columbia University China and the World Forum featuring a Live Sinica Podcast - SupChina
Event

Columbia University China and the World Forum featuring a Live Sinica Podcast

The 2019 Columbia China and the World Forum, which will happen on September 28 in New York, is officially sponsored by Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) Dean’s Office and Columbia-Harvard China and the World Program (CWP), and organized by a student committee consisted of SIPA students with multinational backgrounds and diverse policy interests.

This year’s Forum will feature a live Sinica Podcast with guest speakers Paul Triolo and Samm Sacks. The Podcast will focus on the current tech-tensions between the U.S. and China.

Location: Lerner Auditorium, New York, NY 10027

Date: Sat, Sep 28, 2019 at 8:00 AM

Click Here for tickets

The 2019 Forum will proceed with the following themes:

  1. US-China Relations: Past 40 years and Future Outlook
  2. US-China Trade, Finance, and Macroeconomics Panel
  3. Artificial Intelligence and Global Governance
  4. Disruptive Trends in Global Financial Technology
  5. Climate Change and Energy Transition
  6. China-Latin America Engagement
  7. Indo-Pacific Security Framework
  8. Women Leadership and Entrepreneurship
  9. Sinica Podcast

About Columbia and the world China forum：initiated in 2017, Columbia University’s annual China and the World Forum (previous US-China Summit) aims to establish a platform for apolitical, comprehensive and constructive conversations between China, US, and the world among official and non-official actors. We invite distinguished speakers from different sectors in the fields of international affairs to openly discuss, debate, and share their insights and visions on the future of this most important bilateral relations, and how it will shape a common destiny for the world.

