 Betting big on Chinese biotech - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Newsletter

Betting big on Chinese biotech

Photo credit: SupChina illustration. Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 officially leads economic policy in China, and has emphasized biopharma as one of the country’s ten target industries for Made in China 2025.

A MAN, AND A BUSINESS, TO WATCH

Shān Wěijiàn 单伟建 is the CEO of PAG, a Hong Kong–based private equity firm. He was previously a managing director of JP Morgan, a professor at the Wharton business school, and during the Cultural Revolution, a farm laborer in Inner Mongolia. He has written a memoir titled Out of the Gobi: My Story of China and America.

This star private equity investor just bet big on Chinese biotech: PAG has paid $540 million for a controlling stake in Hisun BioRay Biopharmaceutical, the biotech division of state-owned Hisun Pharma, reports the Financial Times (paywall).

FROM AN EBOLA CURE TO BIOSIMILARS

Hisun Pharma is best known for co-developing an Ebola remedy, “the experimental MIL-77 drug combination used to successfully treat Anna Cross, a British Army reserve nurse who contracted Ebola in Sierra Leone in 2015.”

Per the FT, “Hisun BioRay specializes in making biosimilar drugs, which involves manufacturing much more complex molecules than for many other drugs. It has already commercialized one drug to treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. It also has plans to launch two others.”

Chinese biotech is an industry to watch, and Hisun Pharma is at the leading edge of China’s emerging power in pharma and biotech.

Share
Black Cat Detective and 1980s nostalgia Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Black Cat Detective and 1980s nostalgia

The editors September 9, 2019

The fight of a Chinese single mother

The editors September 9, 2019

Too little, too late from Carrie Lam

The editors September 9, 2019

Placebo trade war talks to be administered in Washington in October

The editors September 9, 2019

Weekly Briefing: The ‘very, very, very limited’ Carrie Lam; trade war cannot stop Costco deal seekers; Zao! Your face is now in a Chinese server

The editors September 4, 2019

Weekly Briefing: Trade war incoherence; no gay marriage for China; don’t bring dead bodies to school

The editors August 27, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.