Silicon Dragon Presents Its Annual Forum in New York City

Silicon Dragon will present its annual forum on September 12 in New York city, focusing on how China’s tech sector is challenging the world by innovating faster, working harder & going global.

Date and Time: Thu, September 12, 2019

Location: 757 Third Ave, 9th floor , Grant Thornton

The 2019 forum schedules are as follows:5pm: Registration & Welcome

5:30pm: Perspective: US-China Venture Capital in Tech Titans Era

6pm: Tech Talk: World-leading Drone Maker from China

6:15pm: Debate Panel: US-China Tech Issues: A Cold War?

6:45pm Panel: VC Dealmakers Discuss Hot Tech Sectors & US-China Funding Gap

7:30pm: Networking Reception, Drinks & Appetizers

About Silicon Dragon: Silicon Dragon publishes news of technology, venture capital and startup trends in emerging markets and hosts forums in innovation hubs globally: New York, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, London, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

Silicon Dragon was formed in 2010 by Forbes journalist, author and media entrepreneur Rebecca Fannin. Ms. Fannin has been covering tech innovations trends globally for 15 years, beginning with Red Herring magazine during the dotcom era. She is the author of three influential and well-received books, Silicon Dragon (McGraw-Hill, 2008) and Startup Asia (Wiley, 2011), including her new book, Tech Titans of China (Hachette, 2019).

Silicon Dragon spans a global network of startups, emerging companies, venture capitalists, angel investors and startup stakeholders. The group is based in Silicon Valley with offshoots in New York City and Hong Kong.

