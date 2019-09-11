 China Daily conflates Hong Kong protests with 9-11 terrorist attack - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Politics

China Daily conflates Hong Kong protests with 9-11 terrorist attack

Image via China Daily Hong Kong’s Facebook page

China Daily Hong Kong posted a shocking photo on Facebook of the World Trade Center in New York in flames on September 11, 2001, with the caption, “Anti-government fanatics are planning massive terror attacks in Hong Kong on September 11.” The South China Morning Post investigated further:

When asked if the claim was factually accurate and whether it was ethical to publish it, the state-run outlet sent a screenshot which it said came from a channel on the encrypted messaging app Telegram where a post said protesters should start killing people if their demands were not met.

The newspaper declined to answer further questions about the paper’s editorial process or why it had conflated the Hong Kong protests with the worst terrorist attack on American soil.

Meanwhile, in state media disinformation: The Global Times published a “case study” on “How Western media promotes color revolution” in Hong Kong, the China Daily released an editorial titled Demonstrators betray hidden US hand behind HK protests, and the Global Times published an opinion piece arguing that Washington has no right to define HK’s high degree of autonomy (also in Chinese here). These were much more par for the course.

Germany was chastised, and the U.S. and U.K. were warned by officials in response to recent actions.

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met in Berlin with activist Joshua Wong, whom the Chinese Foreign Ministry blasted as a “separatist.”
  • More U.S. congresspeople signed on to a bill that “would require the US government to assess Hong Kong’s level of political autonomy annually to determine whether it should continue to have a special trade status,” the SCMP reports. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam responded, “We will not let [the US Congress] become…a stakeholder in Hong Kong’s affairs.”
  • In response to unspecified comments by U.K. politicians, the Chinese ambassador to the country “argued it was a problem if they made ‘irresponsible remarks to show support’ for what he described as ‘demonstrators and rioters’ in Hong Kong,” the Guardian says.
Share
Plastic restrictions coming to China? And other ‘reforms’ Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Plastic restrictions coming to China? And other ‘reforms’

Jeremy Goldkorn September 10, 2019

Hong Kong protests: Three future dates to watch

Lucas Niewenhuis September 6, 2019

‘Release Meng,’ Beijing says to Canada’s new ambassador. No response

Jeremy Goldkorn September 6, 2019

Extradition bill to be formally withdrawn, but too little, too late?

Jeremy Goldkorn September 4, 2019

How companies profit from forced labor in Xinjiang

Darren Byler September 4, 2019

Xi Jinping channels Mao, calls on country to prepare for ‘struggle’

Jeremy Goldkorn September 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.