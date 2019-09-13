Friday Song: ‘Ivory Boat,’ a love song against the inevitable passage of time

The origin story of Taiwan-based indie folk-rock quintet Fool and Idiot 傻子与白痴 echoes many: High school friends bond over shared musical heroes, and wind up in a band of their own. Helmed by frontman and main songwriter Cai Weize 蔡维泽, the group began playing shows in 2016, mostly at small local music festivals and university events.
After floating under the radar for two years, the band had its breakout year in 2018, when Cai appeared on the second season of The Coming One 明日之子, a singing competition reality television show produced by Tencent. Much to his surprise, Cai, with his idiosyncratic songwriting and camera-shy personality, ended up winning the show and earned a cult following, which naturally brought the band behind him to the forefront of public attention.
In June, after signing to a new label and moving to Beijing, Fool and Idiot released its first digital album, 夜长梦少 (yè cháng mèng shǎo — “Long Night, Few Dreams”). It’s a captivating collection of Cai’s intricate look at youth and love, with songs threaded together by a loose concept of “a long walk in the night,” which, as Cai describes, is an analogy of the musical and geographical journey that the young band has taken to get where they are now.
“Ivory Boat,” the second to last song off the album, is a slow-burning centerpiece that makes the band stand out from its peers. On the track, Cai writes with a weathered maturity that belies his young age. “Sailing through the innocence in your eyes / Wondering if it is a fleeting moment or eternity,” Cai sings in the opening lines, his voice comforting and intimate. “Ivory Boat” seems to be narrated from the perspective of someone twice Cai’s age, who looks back upon the bruisings of adolescent romance and eventually comes to terms with the inherent uncertainty of love.
Throughout, Cai accompanies himself softly on piano and acoustic guitar, creating an omnipresent fog of melancholy and sincerity. The electric guitar and back vocals don’t arrive until the song’s final third, which elevate Cai to a climax of emotions with his poignant lyrics. “Holding your hands / Without the need of a helmsman,” he sings at the end, positioning himself as someone who has found eternity in everything despite the mercilessness of time’s passing.
Last month, Cai returned to the third season of The Coming One as a musical guest. He, with contestant Zhang Yuqi 张钰琪, sang a duet of the song, which is nothing short of mesmerizing.
To fully appreciate Cai’s poetic vision in his songwriting, below are the lyrics to “Ivory Boat” in its entirety:
駛過
Sailing through
你眸中的懵懂
The innocence in your eyes
不解片刻或不朽
Wondering if it is a fleeting moment or eternity
駛過
Sailing through
千萬人的床頭
The headboards of millions’ beds
千萬個夢
Millions of dreams
順著情愫浮游
Drift along with the threads of longing
然若你無畏結果
If you are fearless about the ending
我便造一座港口
I would then build a harbor
你想留便留
For you to stay if you care
重山萬嶺
Along gradations of mountains and peaks
無論清濁都行舟
Limpid or murky, the boat will sail through
假借時日無多
As if only few days are left
沿途放縱
I indulge along the way
過往不究
Stop dwelling on the past
願我們滿載一宿好夢
Wish us a full night of pleasant dreams
歲月嫉雋永如仇
The time is envious of eternity like a foe
淘選往後的如果
Sifting through the what-ifs that could ensue
與你 和我
If with you and me
試過
We have tried
愛荏苒而朦朧
A transient and dim love
與世無爭後陰柔
Gentleness followed unassertiveness
聽說 隻字片語的厚重
We’ve heard the weight of a few words
承諾積滿了污垢
Filth accumulated on promises
若你遺落
If you have lost
遺落此行的初衷
Lost the initial intent of this journey
開始惦記結果
Started to think about the ending
執子之手
Holding your hands
不用誰掌舵
Without the need of a helmsman
任緣分流
Float as fate dictates
十川百海任它遊
Let it wander on thousands of rivers and seas
最後還回港口
Still return to the harbor in the end
而我 與你 依舊
Yet you and I will still be there
Friday Song is SupChina’s weekly sign-off. Let us know what you thought of the week that was in the comments below, or email editors@supchina.com.
