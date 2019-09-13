Friday Song: ‘Ivory Boat,’ a love song against the inevitable passage of time

The origin story of Taiwan-based indie folk-rock quintet Fool and Idiot 傻子与白痴 echoes many: High school friends bond over shared musical heroes, and wind up in a band of their own. Helmed by frontman and main songwriter Cai Weize 蔡维泽, the group began playing shows in 2016, mostly at small local music festivals and university events.

After floating under the radar for two years, the band had its breakout year in 2018, when Cai appeared on the second season of The Coming One 明日之子, a singing competition reality television show produced by Tencent. Much to his surprise, Cai, with his idiosyncratic songwriting and camera-shy personality, ended up winning the show and earned a cult following, which naturally brought the band behind him to the forefront of public attention.

In June, after signing to a new label and moving to Beijing, Fool and Idiot released its first digital album, 夜长梦少 (yè cháng mèng shǎo — “Long Night, Few Dreams”). It’s a captivating collection of Cai’s intricate look at youth and love, with songs threaded together by a loose concept of “a long walk in the night,” which, as Cai describes, is an analogy of the musical and geographical journey that the young band has taken to get where they are now.

“Ivory Boat,” the second to last song off the album, is a slow-burning centerpiece that makes the band stand out from its peers. On the track, Cai writes with a weathered maturity that belies his young age. “Sailing through the innocence in your eyes / Wondering if it is a fleeting moment or eternity,” Cai sings in the opening lines, his voice comforting and intimate. “Ivory Boat” seems to be narrated from the perspective of someone twice Cai’s age, who looks back upon the bruisings of adolescent romance and eventually comes to terms with the inherent uncertainty of love.

Throughout, Cai accompanies himself softly on piano and acoustic guitar, creating an omnipresent fog of melancholy and sincerity. The electric guitar and back vocals don’t arrive until the song’s final third, which elevate Cai to a climax of emotions with his poignant lyrics. “Holding your hands / Without the need of a helmsman,” he sings at the end, positioning himself as someone who has found eternity in everything despite the mercilessness of time’s passing.

Last month, Cai returned to the third season of The Coming One as a musical guest. He, with contestant Zhang Yuqi 张钰琪, sang a duet of the song, which is nothing short of mesmerizing.

To fully appreciate Cai’s poetic vision in his songwriting, below are the lyrics to “Ivory Boat” in its entirety:

駛過

Sailing through

你眸中的懵懂

The innocence in your eyes

不解片刻或不朽

Wondering if it is a fleeting moment or eternity

駛過

Sailing through

千萬人的床頭

The headboards of millions’ beds

千萬個夢

Millions of dreams

順著情愫浮游

Drift along with the threads of longing

然若你無畏結果

If you are fearless about the ending

我便造一座港口

I would then build a harbor

你想留便留

For you to stay if you care

重山萬嶺

Along gradations of mountains and peaks

無論清濁都行舟

Limpid or murky, the boat will sail through

假借時日無多

As if only few days are left

沿途放縱

I indulge along the way

過往不究

Stop dwelling on the past

願我們滿載一宿好夢

Wish us a full night of pleasant dreams

歲月嫉雋永如仇

The time is envious of eternity like a foe

淘選往後的如果

Sifting through the what-ifs that could ensue

與你 和我

If with you and me

試過

We have tried

愛荏苒而朦朧

A transient and dim love

與世無爭後陰柔

Gentleness followed unassertiveness

聽說 隻字片語的厚重

We’ve heard the weight of a few words

承諾積滿了污垢

Filth accumulated on promises

若你遺落

If you have lost

遺落此行的初衷

Lost the initial intent of this journey

開始惦記結果

Started to think about the ending

執子之手

Holding your hands

不用誰掌舵

Without the need of a helmsman

任緣分流

Float as fate dictates

十川百海任它遊

Let it wander on thousands of rivers and seas

最後還回港口

Still return to the harbor in the end

而我 與你 依舊

Yet you and I will still be there

Friday Song is SupChina’s weekly sign-off. Let us know what you thought of the week that was in the comments below, or email editors@supchina.com.