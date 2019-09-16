 ‘Comrades, pork prices really scare me!’ - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Newsletter

‘Comrades, pork prices really scare me!’

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that kills nearly every pig that is infected — though it has no direct impact on human health. An outbreak occurred in China in August 2018, and by April this year, it had spread to hog farms in all 31 provinces, directly controlled municipalities, and autonomous regions of mainland China. Over 1 million pigs have been culled to stop the spread of the virus.

The decimation of pig farms in China has led to massive inflation in food prices. Pork, China’s favorite meat, now sells for 30 yuan ($4.20) to 33 yuan per kilogram, double the price in June. The South China Morning Post quoted one consumer at a meat market as saying outright, “Comrades, pork prices really scare me!”

Perhaps even more than Hong Kong, pork price inflation is a top issue for Chinese officials. Vice Premier Hú Chūnhuá 胡春华 was quoted as saying the inflation in pork prices threatened to “seriously affect the achievements of a well-off society and hurt the image of the Party and the state.” Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 also called for urgency in addressing pork price inflation and the decimation of pig farms from African swine fever.

Share
The future of fake meat in China Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Jack Ma moves on from Alibaba

The editors September 16, 2019

The future of fake meat in China

The editors September 16, 2019

U.S. Senate passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The editors September 16, 2019

The writing of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

The editors September 16, 2019

Betting big on Chinese biotech

The editors September 9, 2019

Black Cat Detective and 1980s nostalgia

The editors September 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.